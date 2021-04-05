Elba wins golf match; Rehobeth’s Scott takes medalist

Behind four scores of 81 or lower, Elba won the six-team Charles Henderson Invitational Monday at the Troy Country Club, beating Rehobeth by 10 strokes.

John Martin Wilson and Peyton McCart both shot a 75, while Carson Wise carded an 80 and Collin Sauls an 81 to lead Elba to a 311 total. Rehobeth finished with a 321, followed by Prattville with a 338. Andalusia (343), Opp (348) and Alabama Christian (356) rounded out the field.

Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott was medalist, firing a 70 to edge T.R. Miller’s Turner Smith (71) by one stroke.

Rehobeth’s runner-up finish was also sparked by Parker Turner with a 75 and Evan Yeagar with an 82.

Opp was led at the meet by Landon Rogers with an 81.