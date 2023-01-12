Elba's Henderson, Charles Henderson's Grady earn state honors

Sophomores Alvin Henderson of Elba and Zion Grady of Charles Henderson had dominating seasons despite their youth – so dominating that the two Wiregrass high school football players took home hardware following the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football banquet Thursday in Montgomery.

Henderson, a running back sensation who led the entire state with 46 rushing touchdowns and had the third most rushing yards with 2,636 yards, was named by ASWA members as the Class 1A Back of the Year winner.

Grady, a terrorizing 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman who was constantly in opposing offenses’ backfield with 32 tackles for loss, including 20 quarterback sacks, and helped Charles Henderson earn 5A state runner-up, was named the Class 5A Lineman of the Year.

Two other Wiregrass players were finalists for awards – Eufaula defensive lineman Yhonzae Pierre for the 5A lineman award won by Grady plus Pike County all-round athlete Ian Foster for Class 3A Back of the Year honor that was won by Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes, the state’s all-time leader in career passing yards (11,024) who led his team to the state finals.

Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams was named the winner of the state’s most coveted award of Mr. Football at the banquet, which was presented by Alfa and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Members of the ASWA selected three finalists for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year in all seven AHSAA classifications plus from the entire AISA during a recent meeting. All the class award winners were announced on Thursday.

Despite Elba’s strong history in football, Henderson is the first Tiger to win a major ASWA award in the sport since the association started the awards in 1982. Grady, meanwhile, is the third such winner for CHHS, joining Von Ewing (2000) and Richard McBryde (2013).

“It feels amazing to win the 1A Back of the Year award,” Henderson said. “It was one of my main goals. I was praying and hoping I got it. I feel honored to get it to this year.”

Grady was also thankful to win his award.

“It feels good,” Grady said. “It shows me all my hard work is paying off. I want to thank the Man above for everything.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Henderson averaged 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry despite sitting out the majority of the second halves of Tiger games. He also had two receptions for 26 yards with both going for touchdown to finish with 2,660 total yards with 48 touchdowns overall.

“Before the presentation I was talking to all the guys (1A back of year candidates) and we were telling each other our stats and I was like whoever gets it I am proud,” Henderson said. “Like if I get it, I will thank God and be happy for it. Once they called my name, I will be honest, I was nervous. When I went on stage (for a short speech) I was nervous.”

The Tiger star was already thinking about next year, saying he wants to win the top award of Mr. Football.

“So my goal now is to get back to work,” Henderson said. “I can only do it better from this year. Like my coaches tell me, they want me to get better each and every year as a player. Starting today, I will get back in the weight room and get back on the field and start working toward next season.”

Grady said his goal for the past season was “to dominate the entire season and be the best.”

He certainly lived up to his goal, finishing the season with 109 tackles, including 85 solos. He averaged 7.9 tackles overall and 2.3 sacks per game. He helped the Trojans finish with a 12-2 record in their state runner-up finish.

With the Class 5A award in his hand, the Trojan defensive line standout said he knows he will be a part of every team’s game plan next season in his junior season.

“My goal for next year is to work harder and come 10 times harder because now opponents are going to try to stop me more,” Grady said.

Eufaula’s Pierre, a University of Alabama signee, felt he had a chance to win the 5A lineman award. Like Grady, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound Pierre was an opposing offense’s nightmare with 23 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback sacks despite teams scheming to stop him.

“It was a blessing to be here,” Pierre said. “Even though I didn’t win it, it was great to be here.”

He said he thought the award might come down to him and his fellow Wiregrass mate in Grady. Leeds defensive lineman Kavion Henderson was the other finalist.

“I felt like it was going to come down to us after we told each other our stats,” Pierre said. “We can kind of figured that.”

Overall, Pierre, despite opponents’ best plans, was in 64 tackles and forced four fumbles, recovering one for a touchdown. As a tight end on offense, he caught four passes for 50 yards with two TDs

“I felt pretty good about my season,” Pierre said. “I felt I could have done better but I was tripled-teamed most of the games and stuff like that, so it was tough.”

Though he is member of the Eufaula basketball team, Pierre still has an eye on his football work before going to Tuscaloosa.

“Put in the work, some pounds and touch the field as a freshman,” said of his football goals for his first year with the Tide. “Also become a big player that contributes to team.”

Pike County’s Foster was a finalist for the 3A back honor that was given to Piedmont’s Hayes, who repeated as the winner.

“It was an honor to be around all these great players and great athletes around the state,” Foster said. “I just take this that I was doing something right all season. Even though I didn’t win it, it was great being here and having a good experience.”

Pike County’s Foster, a do-it-all specialist, shined as a wide receiver/defensive back and kick/punt returner in helping the Bulldogs finish 8-4 and reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

On offense, Foster caught 38 passes for 895 yards (23.6 average per catch) with half of his receptions going for TDs (19) and added 199 rushing yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Defensively, he had six interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and had 12 pass break-up, while making 57 tackles (5.2 per game) with three for loss.

On special teams, Foster had six punt returns for 137 yards (22.8 average per return) with one TD and four kick returns for 230 yards (57.5 average) with two TDs.

Overall, he accounted for 27 TDs and had 1,094 yards of offense and 724 yards in returns (interception, kick and punt returns).

Foster credited off-season work for his success.

”Really this season, everything I worked on in the offseason got my confidence higher,” Foster said. “I made a lot of plays in the summer that translated over into the season.”

The ASWA also released its Super All-State team. No Wiregrass players were selected among the 12.

Below are the awards from Thursday’s banquet.

MR. FOOTBALL

Ryan Williams, Saraland

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 12 players regardless of school’s classification)

Ryan Williams, Saraland

Peter Woods, Thompson

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

Kelby Collins, Gardendale

Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

7A: Peter Woods, Thompson

6A: Kelby Collins, Gardendale

5A: Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

4A: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A: Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

2A: Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

1A: Bryston Dixon, Leroy

AISA: Jack Gibson, Patrician

BACKS OF THE YEAR

7A: Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

6A: Ryan Williams, Saraland

5A: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

4A: Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

3A: Jack Hayes, Piedmont

2A: Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer

1A: Alvin Henderson, Elba

AISA: George Meyers, Lee-Scott