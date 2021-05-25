Emanuel Brown, Cassandra Leger hired as Rehobeth basketball coaches

Now, he will coach the program. He emphasized that Rehobeth was a place he planned to “stay for the long run.”

“I want to be here, I want to stay at Rehobeth and build this program,” Brown said. “I am not going to go out looking for other jobs. This is where I want to be for a long time. Rehobeth is a great school. Our principal, Mr. (Mike) Linder, is a great administrator to work for and Mr. Brandy White, our superintendent, is a great friend of mine and is great to work for. I can’t ask for a better situation.

“The faculty is very supportive. The kids are hard workers. That is the thing about the kids at Rehobeth, they are going to do whatever you ask them to do. They might not be the most talented, but they give you everything they have got.”

Brown had a highly-successful tenure at Houston County form 2004-12, guiding the Lions to a 168-78 record, highlighted by a state runner-up team in 2010. He was then head coach at Dothan High for four seasons, averaging 21 wins a season in going 85-38, including a 26-4 that was the best in 20 years at the school. He coached at Abbeville from 2016-18 before leaving and helping Easterwood at Rehobeth. He has a career record of 307-128.