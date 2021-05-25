Emanuel Brown, Cassandra Leger hired as Rehobeth basketball coaches

Rehobeth basketball will have two new, but familiar faces as head basketball coaches next year.
Emanuel Brown, a former head coach at Houston County, Dothan, Abbeville and Opelika and a recent assistant at Rehobeth, is the new boys head coach, while Cassandra Leger, the current volleyball coach, returns as the girls head coach, a position she held at the school from 2002-07.
Both hires were confirmed by Houston County Superintendent Brandy White following the county school board meeting Tuesday night.
Brown, who was an assistant at Rehobeth in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons before leaving for a head job at Opelika, succeeds veteran Larry Easterwood, who retired last month to take a county-wide athletic director’s job.
Leger, a member of the Rehobeth staff since 2002, moves into the role vacated by Brandon Sunday, who gave up the girls basketball job, but remains as the school’s golf teacher.
“I’m excited about it, no doubt about that, but I am sad that coach Easterwood is leaving, so it’s kind of bittersweet,” Brown said. “He has been a good friend to me these past four years. We have been able to build a very strong friendship. He has allowed me to come and help him out and sit on his bench with him and be his assistant and I am grateful for that. I have learned a lot since I have been helping him. He has been a great friend.
“People who don’t know him well just look at the wins and losses, but there’s a lot more to him than that. He is a great man with great character and the kids love him at school. The faculty loves him. He will be missed.”
Brown, who was hired at Rehobeth as a physical education teacher in late February, said he and Easterwood work together all day at the school in the gym and have shared a lot of conversations in that time span.
“I kind of go back and forth with it (taking over). One minute I am excited, the next minute, I am really sad because we work together all day and we are able to talk about a lot of things outside of basketball,” Brown said. “I am going to miss that.”
Brown was hired as head boys basketball coach at Opelika last year, but had to leave the program in December after four games to return home to Dothan as several family members dealt with COVID-19.
“Things didn’t work out in Opelika like I planned,” Brown said. “I hate that I wasn’t able to stay. There are some great people in Opelika. It was tough leaving. When I got back here, I didn’t have a job. It was two-and-a-half months before I got a job. I didn’t have any plans. I just had to come back home because of my family situation.”
Upon coming back home, he did take time to watch Rehobeth basketball games as a fan, but had no official role with the team.
Now, he will coach the program. He emphasized that Rehobeth was a place he planned to “stay for the long run.”
“I want to be here, I want to stay at Rehobeth and build this program,” Brown said. “I am not going to go out looking for other jobs. This is where I want to be for a long time. Rehobeth is a great school. Our principal, Mr. (Mike) Linder, is a great administrator to work for and Mr. Brandy White, our superintendent, is a great friend of mine and is great to work for. I can’t ask for a better situation.
“The faculty is very supportive. The kids are hard workers. That is the thing about the kids at Rehobeth, they are going to do whatever you ask them to do. They might not be the most talented, but they give you everything they have got.”
Brown had a highly-successful tenure at Houston County form 2004-12, guiding the Lions to a 168-78 record, highlighted by a state runner-up team in 2010. He was then head coach at Dothan High for four seasons, averaging 21 wins a season in going 85-38, including a 26-4 that was the best in 20 years at the school. He coached at Abbeville from 2016-18 before leaving and helping Easterwood at Rehobeth. He has a career record of 307-128.
“My expectations of them are going to be high, just like any other team I have had,” Brown said of his new team. “We will get started this summer and we are going to start working hard.”
Brown said would prefer to continue running his fast-pace offense and man-to-man full-court defensive styles, but only if the right personnel fit the schemes.
Leger is rejoining the varsity girls basketball program. She served as the head coach from 2002-07 before becoming a parent. She also coached varsity softball for two years in 2003-05. She has coached volleyball at the school since 2008.
A former Pleasant Home basketball and softball player, Leger said “basketball is my blood.”
“I didn’t know if I would ever get back in, but I said if they timing was ever right, I would and the time is right,” Leger said. “My oldest son is moving to high school next year and he made the JV team. I was like I am going to be there anyway, so I decided it was time to give it a shot.”
The new coach said she is big on “fundamentals and conditioning.” She is already busy in preparing for the upcoming season with summer workouts starting next week and several play dates scheduled in June.