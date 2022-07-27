Emmanuel Christian approved for AHSAA membership

Emmanuel Christian got the news it was hoping for Wednesday in being accepted as an associate member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

“You’re always nervous when we went up there without a definitive answer, but we’re excited we got the answer we were looking for,” Emmanuel Christian athletics director Robert Johnston said. “All of our athletes are going to be excited … that’s what they and the coaching staff wanted.

“We think it’s going to put our school and our athletic program in a great situation to succeed, not only in the next two or three years, but 10-15 years down the road.”

Emmanuel Christian immediately joins the AHSAA for the upcoming year, but will do so on a two-year probationary period, meaning the Warrior athletic programs would be ineligible for postseason competition until the 2024-25 academic year. The school is expected to receive an official letter of approval from the AHSAA next week.

ECS has competed in the Panhandle Christian Conference for nearly 25 years, including the last three years. It also had a four-year appearance in the Alabama Independent Schools Association from 2015-2019.

Johnston and Emmanuel head administrator Josh Ezell made the trip to Montgomery on Wednesday to meet and make their final presentation to the Central Board of the AHSAA. The school began the process for AHSAA membership in March and the school’s board approved the concept in April. AHSAA officials visited the campus for an inspection meeting two weeks ago.

“I feel like getting this Alabama High School Athletic Association associate membership is going to not only allow our students to kind of hold their heads up and know they’ve moved into something that is pretty special, but it’s going to give them the opportunity to kind of stand out with some of their friends of their community,” Ezell said. “It’s going to mean a lot to our students and our Emmanuel family.

“We’re just really excited and excited for our Emmanuel family and what this means for us moving forward with our athletic program to bring it up a little bit further towards our academics now.”

Emmanuel Christian, located on Earline Road in south Dothan, plans to field eight girl athletic teams and seven boys programs this upcoming year, adding golf, flag football and track and field to school’s list of sports.

The Warriors competed this past year in volleyball, cross country, basketball, softball and tennis on the girls side and in cross country, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis on boys. Traditional football is not currently included at Emmanuel, but is a sport that may be added in future years.

Ezell believes the move to the AHSAA could eventually be another drawing card for gaining more students.

“I would think it would help in the future, probably not so much in the first few years, but I would think that it would cause a little growth in that area over the next five to 10 years,” Ezell said.

Once Emmanuel got a positive reaction from AHSAA officials when they visited the school, coaches began contacting area AHSAA schools to try and get schedules in place in anticipation of being accepted as a new AHSAA member.

“Volleyball and basketball are fully set,” Johnston said of the fall and winter sports schedules. “I mean, you ran into a few challenges, but with the coaching staffs we have, everyone was persistent. The coaches deserve a lot of credit for making the calls and hitting every school within 45 minutes around us.”

ECS officials said when the school becomes eligible for postseason play during the 2024-25 academic year, it would likely be a low Class 2A program in the association based off student enrollment figures.