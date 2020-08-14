You have permission to edit this article.
Emmanuel Christian defeats Wiregrass Kings in prep volleyball action
Emmanuel Christian defeats Wiregrass Kings in prep volleyball action

The Emmanuel Christian Warrior junior varsity and varsity teams opened their volleyball seasons Friday with victories over the Wiregrass Kings at the ECS gym.

The varsity Warriors won 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13 and the JV team rallied after losing the first set 25-18 to win the last two, 25-23, 15-6.

In varsity action, Katie Butler led ECS with five aces, five kills and four blocks. Emma German had 11 kills, three aces and two blocks and Katie Wheeler had six aces and nine assists. Makinley Parker had seven aces, Maddy Hall five kills and two aces and Kelsey Sammons four kills.

For the Kings, Katie Davenport had five aces and two aces, Kaylin Worthy had two kills and two blocks. Emily Edwards had four aces and two assists.

In the JV contest, Katie Robbins had seven kills, Ella Rodgers eight assists and Emma Brannon three aces and two assists. Kayln Brown had two aces and Lizzie Stewart two kills and one ace. Lilly Stewart had one kill and one ace.

For the Kings, Klara Beth Wood and Anna Ryan Sharp had five aces each.

