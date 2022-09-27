Emmanuel Christian flag football team falls to Dothan in inaugural games

The Emmanuel Christian flag football team got off to a rough start in its inaugural games in the new sport on Tuesday, but the Warriors showed some building blocks with improvement as the day went along.

The Warriors fell to Dothan 47-0 in the opener, but had a more respectable 27-0 loss in the second game of a doubleheader between the two programs at the Emmanuel Christian soccer field.

While it was Emmanuel Christian’s first two games, Dothan was playing its 14th and 15th games over two years, including its ninth and 10th of this season.

Emmanuel Christian, which has six freshmen and sophomores out of 10 players, had only two players with prior flag football experience as senior Katie Robbins and freshman Liz Gamble both played the sport during the Alabama State Games over the summer. Many of the players, especially some who are volleyball players and cheerleaders, have had only a handful of practices.

The difference level in experience between the two showed, especially early.

“The first game, they jumped out on top of us and we were playing on our heels, trying to figure out what we were doing,” Emmanuel Christian head coach DJ Robbins said. “The second game, our girls bought in and we made some adjustments and they played an awesome second game. Yeah, we lost (27-0) in the second game, but they played awesome.

“We made adjustments and the girls listened. We learned some stuff. I learned stuff as a coach on what we can and can’t do which let me adjust to the way we were playing. The biggest thing is the girls bought in and gave us 110 percent the whole game. When they are hustling like they did, great things will happen. We are excited to move forward.”

The Warriors’ next game is Monday against Northside Methodist, another school in its first year with the sport.

While they got shutout in both games, the Warriors did have some positive moments.

ECS had four interceptions on defense, including two from Evie Bradfield. Gamble and Emma Brannon had the others.

“I was pleased with the defense,” Robbins said. “We played a little bit of a zone and the girls covered pretty well and they were not afraid to go after the ball.”

Offensively, the Warriors earned three first downs in the opener and two in the second game. After three straight three-and-out possessions to open up, Robbins picked up the initial first down in ECS history with a 16-yard keeper around the right side from the 14 to the 30-yard line on the Warriors’ fourth series. She added an 11-yard run for another first down on the ensuing play.

That series also produced the first pass completion in ECS history – a 7-yard pass from Robbins to Kalyn Brown – as the Warriors moved to the Dothan 37, their furthest penetration on the night.

Late in the opening game, Gamble completed a 13-yard pass to Robbins for another first down.

Robbins also punted for a 29.7 average on seven efforts, highlighted by a 45-yarder.

In the second game, Robbins completed a 15-yard pass to Brannon and added a 14-yard run for first downs, but most of the improvement came on the defensive side in game two as the Warriors held on downs twice and forced a punt, Dothan’s only one on the day.

The rest of the two games belonged to Dothan, especially in the opener. The Wolves scored on their first four possessions to build a 24-0 lead by halftime. Renae Woods scored on a 16-yard run and Reecy Beacham connected on a 12-yard pass to Dallas Pfister on a crossing pattern and a 38-yard pass to Josie Varner with Varner making people miss on tackles down the field. Brenna Pfister scored on a 61-yard run for the last first-half score. Dothan failed on four conversion attempts.

Special teams and defense extended the Wolves’ lead in the second half as Saniyah Fletcher returned a punt 27 yards for a touchdown and Dallas Pfister scored on 28-yard interception return. Beacham threw to Addison Piggott and caught a pass from Dallas Pfister on two-point conversions to make it 40-0.

Varner added the final score on a 42-yard run on a reverse. Dallas Pfister ran up the middle for the conversion to make it 47-0.

Dothan grabbed a quick 14-0 lead in the second game off a Beacham 3-yard run and a Beacham to Dallas Pfister 35-yard TD pass on the second and third possessions. Nevaeh Farrell and Aliceia Ransom scored on conversion runs.

The Wolves scored right before the half to go up 20-0 when Beacham scored on a 1-yard run off the right side. The conversion was no good as Emmanuel’s Robbins tackled Ransom short of the goal line.

Dothan’s final score came late in the game when Dallas Pfister threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Varner. Farrell ran in the conversion to make it 27-0.

“I was pleased with the girls’ effort,” Dothan head coach Haley Williams said. “We have suffered some injuries over the last week or two weeks, so it was good to see players step up and make plays. We had players running positions that they weren’t completely used to with only a few practices to run those and it was good to see those players step up.”

Williams played two quarterbacks in the second game with Dallas Pfister playing some as well as Beacham.

“Because we have been hit with that injury bug, you just never know what is going to happen through the course of a game, so I wanted to give Dallas some reps just to get used to that position,” Williams said.

“She has run it some in practice and she practices throwing in hitting girls running different routes, but for most part we have run Reecy there (during games). I wanted to give Dallas an opportunity to see what it would be like in a game.”