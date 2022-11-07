Emmanuel Christian gets rude welcoming into AHSAA basketball as Headland rolls

The Emmanuel Christian School basketball teams got a rude introduction into the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Monday night.

The Headland Rams, a Class 5A school, took down the small-school Warriors in decisive routs in Emmanuel Christian’s first basketball games since joining the AHSAA late in the summer after decades in the Panhandle Christian Conference.

The Rams varsity boys earned a 76-12 win, the varsity girls a 77-5 decision and the JV boys a 51-19 victory during action at Headland’s Steve Williams Arena.

Of the 24 remaining regular-season games on the Warrior schedule, Headland represents the biggest program ECS will see all season by two classes.

“We are not that upset about it as it was our first game in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and we got a late jump in the summer,” Emmanuel Christian head coach Garrett Golden, who was making his coaching debut with the Warriors. “Headland had to be first on the schedule because of availability.”

Golden, a former standout at Emmanuel Christian from 2005-10 before transferring to Rehobeth for his senior season, knows the Warriors have a lot of work to do before becoming a competitive program in the AHSAA. He feels Monday’s game gave a good barometer of what needs to be done for a team that has only two seniors (Luke Wood and James Smith).

“I made this transition as a player as I want from Emmanuel to Rehobeth and I tried to get these guys ready for the physicality side of things,” Golden said. “Tonight, they got to experience that change. Moving forward it will be a different style attitude during our practice. It will be looking for contact, not running away from it. They have the awareness of what it is like now. We were also not prepared for the speed.”

On the other side, Monday’s outcome made a winner out of Ram head coach Eric Smith, who was elevated to the head job for this season after the departure of Sammy Jackson.

“I was proud of them,” said Smith, who constantly rotated all 10 available players in and out. “We have an unselfish group. Obviously, Emmanuel is just joining the (AHSAA) and we are 5A, while they are smaller, but still it was a good game for our kids to start off with.

“We just played a playoff football game on Friday night and we practiced on Saturday, a walk-through with some of them, and again on Sunday then turned around and played tonight (Monday) so we don’t have our offense in and have just our basic defense in.”

While it was a basic defense in scheme, Ram players made it work with quickness and speed, harassing Warrior players throughout, resulting in 41 ESC turnovers. Of the turnovers, 31 came on Headland steals, led by Caleb Dozier, who had nine steals, mostly after teammate deflections. Jaxon Williams and Sinaj Lynn both had five steals and Ty Beasley had four.

Most of the steals, especially early, came in the halfcourt set to help the Rams establish control of the game.

“Our guards’ instincts are tremendous,” Smith said. “It was more of an extension of the zone. It wasn’t a full press. It was more of putting a tandem of guards to keep token pressure on them and we got tips and deflections off reads with their instincts.”

The defensive work quickly helped the Rams build a 13-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. By that time, Headland already had nine steals and forced another turnover. Tylen Williams had four points in the early surge and Beasley knocked down a 3-pointer.

Emmanuel Christian finally got its first points as an AHSAA member with 3:29 left in the first quarter when Ethan Williams hit 2-of-3 free throws that made it 15-2.

The Rams kept the defensive pressure up and took a 24-2 lead by the end of the quarter.

The Headland defensive intensity allowed Emmanuel Christian only four shot attempts in the opening quarter, one of which was blocked by Dozier.

The Warriors got their historic first field goal with 5:35 to go in the second quarter off a layup by Luke Wood.

ESC added baskets from Reid Roberts and Wood later in the second period, the latter a reverse layup, but Headland went to the halftime break up 33-8.

The Rams continued building on the margin, increasing it to 59-10 at the end of the third quarter and the final period was played with a running clock

Nine of the 10 Ram players scored with Tylen Williams leading the way with 19 points. Lynn followed with 12 and both Jaxon and Trail Williams had 10 each and Beasley nine.

Roberts lead Emmanuel Christian with six points and four rebounds. Wood added four points.

Headland girls 77, Emmanuel Christian 5: The Rams scored the first 20 minutes and coasted to the win behind three double-doubles.

Alexus Neal led Headland with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Makaylah Bradley had 14 points and 11 steals and Kacy Mayhew 14 points and 14 steals.

The first points for the Emmanuel Christian girls program as an AHSAA member came with 3:23 to go in the first quarter when Hannah Roettgen hit a 3-pointer from the left corner. The other points in the game came from Ryleigh McDonald on a jumper in the lane in the second quarter.

In addition to her three points, Roettgen also had three rebounds and two steals for ECS. McDonald and Katie Robbins both added two steals. McDonald and Jaiden Coleman both had four blocked shots.

Headland JV boys 51, Emmanuel Christian 19: Hayden Gard and Conner McKenzie both had seven points to lead Headland.

Grayson Ellison had 12 points to lead ECS.