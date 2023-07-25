Luke Wood is a late bloomer, in terms of basketball experience.

But once the Emmanuel Christian School student got hooked on the sport, it became a passion – one that has now led him to a college opportunity at Ozark Christian College in Missouri.

“I didn’t really start playing basketball until the ninth grade,” said Wood, who attended Emmanuel Christian from Kindergarten to his graduation this past year. “I knew once I started playing that this what I wanted to do.

“I want to keep playing this as long as I can. About the 11th grade is when I started taking going to college (basketball) seriously. I have worked really hard these last four years and it has really paid off.”

Wood, a 5-foot-8, 150-pounder, was a guard for the Warriors, who played in the Panhandle Christian Conference during his first three years at ECS before the program moved into the Alabama High School Athletic Association this past year.

“He started basketball later than most people and he fell in love with the game,” Emmanuel Christian head coach Garrett Golden said. “You can see it every aspect of Luke -- he loves basketball. He is dedicated and committed to it.”

Golden said work ethic is one of the main traits that helped Wood in his college basketball opportunity. As an example, Wood and Golden worked together in the ECS gym for two hours on Monday night. Wood also works out in the morning, both with weight lifting at Crunch Fitness and with basketball at First Baptist Church before working during the day.

“He works so extremely hard,” Golden said. “He is certainly deserving of this opportunity and I can’t wait to hear him climbing up the roster spots because I am sure it will happen. They will have to run him out of the gym.”

Splitting time at point guard and shooting guard at ECS, Wood averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game this past year for the Warriors, who struggled against a higher level of competition in their first year in the AHSAA, averaging just 30.8 points a game. He scored eight or more points in 11 of the team’s 27 games, with a season high of 17 points against Wicksburg.

“I can shoot the ball very well,” Wood said. “I can make plays, working off the ball as well. I just bring hustle to the team.”

Wood said he was excited about the opportunity to play at Ozark Christian College, a member of the National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) Division II. The school is located in Joplin, Missouri, near the Kansas and Oklahoma borders in southwest Missouri. It is just under 13 hours from Dothan.

“Very excited, very blessed to sign with Ozark,” Wood said.

After making connections with the Ambassadors’ coaching staff, Wood visited the campus and had an opportunity to play with members of the team.

“I was invited to go practice with the team for one day. We just scrimmaged then we went into the coaches office and they said, ‘Hey you can be on the team,’” Wood said.

Following the visit, Wood felt it was the place for him.

“I feel like God is telling me to be there,” Wood said. “I just felt like it was my plan to be there.”

The Ozark Christian signee said he expects to be used mostly at the two guard spot for the Ambassadors, who are coming off a 21-10 season this past year.

“Obviously I will have to work hard as there are a lot of good players up there,” Wood said. “I know from experience that there are a lot of good players so I will have to work really hard to fight to be there (playing time).”

While attending OCC, he plans to obtain a political science degree before moving onto Auburn to earn a Masters degree. He is planning to be a city planner after his college days.