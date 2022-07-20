Emmanuel Christian School seeks to join Alabama High School Athletic Association

Another Wiregrass program could soon be joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Emmanuel Christian, a private Christian school in south Dothan, has petitioned the AHSAA for membership and will meet before the association’s Central Board of Control next Wednesday in a final step to joining, officials with the school confirmed.

ECS has competed in the Panhandle Christian Conference for nearly 25 years, including the last three years. It also had a four-year appearance in the Alabama Independent Schools Association from 2015-2019.

After officials from Emmanuel Christian make their final presentation next Wednesday, ASHAA Central Board of Control board members will vote on Emmanuel Christian’s potential membership.

If approved, Emmanuel Christian would become the third Wiregrass private school in the last two-and-a half years to join the AHSAA. Northside Methodist of Dothan joined in January 2020 and Pike Liberal Arts in Troy joined this past spring.

Emmanuel Christian, if approved, would immediately join the AHSAA for the upcoming year, but will do so on a two-year probationary period, meaning the Warrior athletic programs would be ineligible for postseason competition until the 2024-25 academic year.

“We want to put our student athletes in a better position to make an impact not only on the court or on the field, but in the community and have chance to get more notoriety (playing AHSAA teams),” Emmanuel Christian athletic director Robert Johnston said. “It gives our kids a chance to be recognized more.

“Also, the travel in the PCC is mostly two-and-a-half to three hours away (for athletic contests). We are looking at 30 minutes to an hour for most (if in the AHSAA).”

Emmanuel Christian administrator Josh Ezell added, “We are excited about this opportunity and the possibility of moving over (to AHSAA) and actually playing teams in the community.”

ECS officials said the school, if in the AHSAA for the 2024-25 academic year, would likely be a low Class 2A program in the association based off student enrollment figures.

“We will have some learning curves of course, but I think it will be a better move for the school and the athletic department,” Johnston said.

Emmanuel Christian, located on Earline Road in south Dothan, plans to field eight girl athletic teams and seven boys programs this upcoming year, adding golf, flag football and track and field to school’s list of sports. The Warriors competed this past year in volleyball, cross country, basketball, softball and tennis on the girls side and in cross country, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis on boys.

Johnston indicated there are also thoughts of adding football at the school, perhaps three to five years from now.

The school began the process for AHSAA membership in March and the school’s board approved the concept in April. AHSAA officials visited the campus for an inspection meeting last week.

“I feel very confident we are going to get in,” Johnston said. “When we did our inspection, they told all of us as coaches to start making a provisional scheduling for this year and next year. They said we checked all the boxes except for two items and those pertained to football.”

In preparing for a potential move, Emmanuel Christian officials have been busy in the last few months.

“We have updated our facilities,” Johnston said. “We have a new weight room. We are working on renovating our gym. We will have a new court for the first time since the building I believe was built in 1991.”

Johnston also indicated that the coaches were more active in off-season workouts than previous years in preparing Warrior athletes for the expected up-tick in competition.

Emmanuel Christian was built in 1967 and joined the Panhandle Christian Conference as one of the founding members in the 1990s. The Warriors were part of the PCC until moving to the AISA in 2015, feeling travel would be less there. However, after four seasons, ECS moved back to the Panhandle Christian Conference, noting the travel plus rising costs to pay officials were nearly the same. It also moved back because of soccer scheduling.

“The main reason was because of soccer,” then-Emmanuel Christian School Administrator Mark Redmond said in 2019. “They (AISA) do spring soccer and we couldn’t field enough kids to do it (in the spring). We were blocking out a whole group of our kids not being able to participate with anything in the fall and we thought that wasn’t fair to them.

“A lot of our soccer players are also baseball players. We couldn’t have them playing baseball and soccer in the spring.”

Long travel has still been an issue for Emmanuel Christian in the PCC. All the other members of the PCC range from Panama City to Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle westward to the Mobile and Pensacola area.

In possibly joining the AHSAA, the Dothan school would have more close schools to compete against with roughly 32 programs within an hour-and-a half, including 21 that are nearly the same size or just slightly bigger in terms of student enrollment.