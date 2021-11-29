Emmanuel Henderson drops one all-star football game

It will be a busy December for Geneva County star running back Emmanuel Henderson, but the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game will not be part of his hectic schedule.
Geneva County head football coach Jim Bob Striplin confirmed Monday that the University of Alabama football commitment, considered the nation’s top high school running back in a 247sports composite ranking, will not play in the Dec. 11 all-star game in Hattiesburg, Miss., but will play in the prestigious national Under Armour All-America game in Orlando on Jan. 2.
Striplin said Henderson, a standout basketball player at Geneva County, wanted to stay committed to the Bulldogs hoops team and play in only one of the two all-star events.
“He is trying to not let the basketball team down and balance that between the two all-star games,” Striplin said. “He and his dad made a decision just to play in one of the two games.”
Henderson has informed Alabama High School Athletic Association officials of his decision not to play in the Alabama-Mississippi game and the AHSAA has already taken his name off Alabama’s roster, listed on its website. With Henderson no longer in the game, the Wiregrass has no representation for the contest.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Henderson would have had to report to the Alabama all-star team on Dec. 7 and would have missed four Geneva County basketball games – a meeting that night against Dothan and three Daleville Christmas Tournament games on Dec. 9-11 – if he competed in the Alabama-Mississippi game.
The five-star recruit, per 247Sports, has to report to the Under Armour game on Dec. 28. The Bulldogs basketball team is scheduled to play in the single-elimination Downtown Hoops Classic, starting on Dec. 27, so he might play in an opening game before leaving for Orlando.
“It is remarkable that he has been invited to play in both Alabama-Mississippi and Under Armour,” Striplin said. “He definitely wants to represent everybody in the proper way. Unfortunately as time consuming as those events are, it would be hard to take on both of them and still compete for the basketball team.”
Henderson’s busy December schedule isn’t just limited to all-star events and basketball games. The Bulldog senior plans to sign his letter of intent with Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the first day of the December national signing period.
Striplin said Henderson plans to play the rest of the season with the Geneva County basketball team and doesn’t plan to report to Tuscaloosa until after he graduates from the Hartford school late in the spring.
Henderson finished his career with 6,699 rushing yards, which ranks 11th all-time in AHSAA state history, according to the AHSAA website. He surpassed former LSU standout Robert Davis of Homewood (1988-91, 6,542) during a 142-yard performance in the regular season finale against Slocomb and edged past former Daleville star and current Georgia Southern RB Jalen White (6,659) during Geneva County’s final game, a first-round shutout loss at Lanett, on Nov. 6.
Henderson completed his career as Geneva County’s all-time leading rusher.
The Bulldog star finished his senior season with 1,879 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns, averaging 187.9 per game. Both the rushing total and average per game are Wiregrass bests. He missed one game with an injury during the Bulldogs’ 5-6 first-round playoff season.
While in Orlando, Henderson will be joined at the Under Armour game by Striplin, who will coach quarterbacks and wide receivers for one of the two teams in the Jan.2 game at Camping World Stadium.
“They called me back in August and asked if I would be interested in coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers and some of the tight ends in the group and I said absolutely,” Striplin said.
Like Henderson, Striplin has a busy December too. In addition to the Under Armour game, Striplin is the head coach of the South All-Stars in the AHSAA North-South football game on Dec. 17 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“I put a staff together back in June and we have been meeting essentially for six months trying to get ready for it,” Striplin said. “It has been an enjoyable experience.”