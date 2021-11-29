Emmanuel Henderson drops one all-star football game

It will be a busy December for Geneva County star running back Emmanuel Henderson, but the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game will not be part of his hectic schedule.

Geneva County head football coach Jim Bob Striplin confirmed Monday that the University of Alabama football commitment, considered the nation’s top high school running back in a 247sports composite ranking, will not play in the Dec. 11 all-star game in Hattiesburg, Miss., but will play in the prestigious national Under Armour All-America game in Orlando on Jan. 2.

Striplin said Henderson, a standout basketball player at Geneva County, wanted to stay committed to the Bulldogs hoops team and play in only one of the two all-star events.

“He is trying to not let the basketball team down and balance that between the two all-star games,” Striplin said. “He and his dad made a decision just to play in one of the two games.”

Henderson has informed Alabama High School Athletic Association officials of his decision not to play in the Alabama-Mississippi game and the AHSAA has already taken his name off Alabama’s roster, listed on its website. With Henderson no longer in the game, the Wiregrass has no representation for the contest.