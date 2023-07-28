Dothan second-year head football coach Jed Kennedy refers to the next couple of weeks as one of the fun parts of coaching high school football.

Kennedy, along with all the other coaches in the state of Alabama, begin preseason practice next week for the upcoming season, which kicks off with games less than four weeks from now.

Kennedy and the Wolves are coming off an 8-4 season that featured a second-round playoff appearance in the program’s fourth season. They open the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 24 at home against Carroll.

“We are certainly excited about this season,” Kennedy said Friday during the 30th Annual Encore Coaches Media Day sponsored in part by the Dothan Eagle at Highland Oaks golf course clubhouse. “We had what we thought was a successful season in 2022 in our first year (as a coaching staff), finishing 8-4 and winning the first playoff game in 25 years in the city (of Dothan). We have a lot of good players coming back. With that being said, we also lost some really good players.

“But to me that is part of the fun – is coming up with this team’s identity and find who is going to plug into those holes.”

The Wolves return seven starters on both offense and defense, but Kennedy and his staff must replace several key players, including first-team all-state running back Raymon Blackmon. Blackmon rushed for a Class 7A leading 1,506 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, while earning 2,102 all-purpose yards. He signed to play at East Mississippi Community College.

Coaching change at Pike Liberal Arts: Less than a month before the season begins, Pike Liberal Arts School has to replace its head coach following a sudden resignation Friday by coach Phillip Coggins. The school, which confirmed the resignation in a press release, has not named a successor.

Coggins, also the school’s athletic director, said he resigned because of a family situation. He was hired by Pike Lib in January and did not coach a game.

“I am resigning to deal with a family situation,” said Coggins in a Pike Liberal Arts press release. “I will not teach or coach for the foreseeable future. I am going to take some time off.

“This has been the hardest decision in my life for multiple reasons. The Board, the parents and students have been extremely supportive. My decision has nothing to do with the school or athletics. This is something that I have prayed about and have peace with but is still incredibly difficult. I know this is what is best for both PLAS and my family.”

Coggins was hired after serving as defensive coordinator at Class 6A Chilton County. He led Class 1A Billingsley from 2019-2021, compiling a 14-19 record over three seasons, which included three playoff appearances. He was also head football coach and athletic director at Class 2A Highland Home (2017-2018), going 19-6 over two seasons with playoff appearances each year. He has spent 20 years in the coaching profession.

Coggins’ resignation continues a recent trend of coaching turnover for Pike Lib football. His resignation means a sixth head coach since 2020 and fourth in two seasons, following Mario White, Rush Hixon, Travis Baxley and (interim) Charlie Scofield.

Seeking signature win: Northside Methodist enters its fourth season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and has amassed a 12-18 record since joining the AHSAA. However, first-year head coach Stefan Gainey, who was defensive coordinator the last two years, says the Knights’ resume is missing an element and hopes this year’s team corrects it.

“We are looking for a signature win,” Gainey said. “We have had some good wins and we have had some battles and lost some close ones, but it is time for Northside to find a signature win to hang your hat on and start marching forward to success.”

Of the 12 wins in the AHSAA, none came against a team that finished the season with a winning record. The Knights did beat a team with a winning record at the time of the game in New Brockton in 2021. The Gamecocks were 4-3 when losing to NMA 19-13 then lost the remaining two games to finish 4-6.

Busy off-season for HA’s Mitchell: Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge said it was a busy summer for Raider starting quarterback Kadyn Mitchell.

“He went to the Manning Passing Camp a few weeks ago,” Brundidge said. “He did a really good job and college coaches have said to hang on, that he would start receiving attention. They liked what they saw of him. He also went back to camp at Alabama and he also went to Auburn and Troy.”

Mitchell was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree two years ago, but his numbers slid down last year partly because he didn’t play in the second half of eight games because the Raiders got far ahead on the scoreboard.

Grown up Eagles: After two years with a lot of young players on the field, the Providence Christian Eagles have finally grown up.

“We have 17 seniors,” PCS head coach Kenny Keith said. “There is a lot of good leadership from that bunch. A lot of them had to take on that role last year. They are a year older now and they have been taking the lead. I am looking for big things out of those guys.”

Two years ago, PCS had only two seniors. Last year, it had 13.

It is the largest senior class for Providence Christian since its state semifinal team in 2018.

Starting dates: Preseason practices are nearing for Wiregrass teams in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Alabama Independent Schools Association and Georgia High School Association.

In the AHSAA, teams that did not have a spring practice can begin practice this upcoming Monday (July 31), while teams that went through spring practice can’t start until Aug. 7. Jamboree games can be held Aug. 17 with regular-season openers set for Aug. 24-25.

AISA teams, including Wiregrass teams Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School, start practices on Monday and can hold jamborees or season openers on Aug. 18.

In the GHSA, including area teams Early County and Seminole County, start practice on Monday and can play a jamboree on Aug. 4 or 11. The season in Georgia starts Aug. 18.