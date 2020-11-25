Enterprise advances to tournament championship

Josh McCray hit a driving jumper in the middle of the lane at the buzzer to give Enterprise a 67-65 win over Thompson on Tuesday night to advance the Wildcats to the championship game of the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Wildcats (3-0) face Spanish Fort in Wednesday afternoon's title game.

EHS opened the tournament with a 77-44 win over Jackson-Olin on Monday night.

In Tuesday’s win, Quentin Hayes led Enterprise with 21 points and eight rebounds, followed by McCray with 14 points and Elijah Terry with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Cunningham chipped in eight points and a team-high five assists.

In Monday’s victory over Jackson-Olin, Hayes had 14 points, Cunningham 12 and Terry 10. Mykel Johnson had four steals.