Enterprise fell behind early on Saturday afternoon against Central of Phenix City and couldn’t recover in losing to the defending Class 7A state champion Red Devils 9-4 and was eliminated in the second-round baseball series.

The teams split on Friday night with walk-off wins – Enterprise taking the first game 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth and Central the second game 1-0 off a run in the bottom of the seventh.

There was no such drama on Saturday. Central scored four runs in the top of the first, two in the second and one in the third for an early 7-0 lead. The Red Devils led 9-1 when the Wildcats scored three in the bottom of the sixth to make it closer.

Brady Richardson had two hits for Enterprise, while Mikey Vanderheyden had a two-run double and Drew Shiver had a single and a RBI ground out. Tyler Martin added a single and a RBI sac fly.

Enterprise finishes the season with a 24-14 record.

Friday night

Enterprise 3-0, Central-Phenix City 2-1 (first game 8 innings): With the opening game tied 2-2 in the eighth, the Wildcats pushed the winning run across.

After a fly out, Tyler Martin, Gavin Mayo and Tysen Cole earned consecutive singles to load the bases. Mikey Vanderheyden struck out, but Drew Shiver drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-1 pitch to force in pinch runner Pittman Hall for the game-winning run.

Earlier in the game, Brady Richardson earned a double in the second inning and later scored from third on a balk. Three innings later in the fifth, Richardson delivered a RBI sac fly to score Mason Chisum, a courtesy runner for Vanderheyden, who drew a walk.

Cole, Martin and Mayo led Enterprise with two hits each.

Brady Cavanaugh was the winning pitcher in relief, recording a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning with one strikeout. Austin Acreman went seven strong innings, scattering six hits and allowing just two runs, only one earned, over seven innings.

In game two, it was a scoreless pitching duel through six innings before the Red Devils scored the game winner in the bottom of the seventh. Carson Page singled to open the inning and moved to second on an error and over to third on a fielder’s choice. After an intentional walk to Dawson Walters loaded the bases, Carson Gilley singled home Page for the walk-off win.

Central’s Jax Yoxtheimer pitched a complete-game six hit shutout with five strikeouts and three walks. Enterprise’s Richardson pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings. Austin Chappell worked the last 1 1/3 and had one strikeout.

Vanderheyden had two singles and Tal Sessions had a double for Enterprise.

Holtville ends Headland season againFor the second straight year, Headland’s season came to an end against Holtville, this time in the third round of the state playoffs.

The Bulldogs beat the Rams 12-2 on Saturday to win the best-of-three series two games to one.

The Rams seized a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Holtville scored once in the bottom half before scoring seven in the second to take control.

Trey Scott had a RBI single and three others – Parker Littlefield, Trent Weatherly and Waylon McGriff – had a single each for the Rams, who finished the season with a 26-9 record.

Friday night

Headland 12-2, Holtville 11-4: In the opener, Headland scored six runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third to build an 11-3 lead and later had a 12-5 advantage when the Bulldogs scored six runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to a run.

After closing it to 12-11, Holtville had the tying and go-ahead runs on base at second and third in the sixth when Rams pitcher Trey Scott, who entered in relief a few batters earlier, got a fly out to center fielder Mason Steele to end the inning.

Scott dominated in the bottom of the seventh, retiring Holtville in order off two strikeouts and a line out to center to end the game.

Evan Taylor led Headland’s offense, going 3-for-4 with a run-scoring double, and Parker Littlefield was 2-for-3.

Kaleb Edwards had a key three-run double to highlight the six-run first, which also featured a two-run single by Steele and a Luke Nelson sacrifice fly.

Logan Ivey and Scott had a run-scoring single each during the game and Bryce Gover hit a solo homer in the fourth inning that was Headland’s 12th run, which turned out to be huge at the end.

Edwards was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Jake Johnson. Scott earned a save with his work in the final 1 1/3 innings.

In game two, Holtville scored one in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie and scored two in the fifth to go up 4-1. The Rams scored once in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t do any more scoring damage.

Headland had seven hits with Scott earning two doubles to lead the way. Trent Weatherly had a RBI sac fly. The second run scored on an error.

Four Ram pitchers threw, allowing nine hits and eight walks.