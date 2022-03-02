Enterprise arrives at 7A semifinals with different mindset

One of the most memorable moments in Enterprise basketball history happened a year ago when the Wildcats played Spain Park in the Class 7A state semifinals.
Josh McCray followed his own missed shot with a putback at the buzzer to give Enterprise a dramatic last-second 57-56 double-overtime win over the Jaguars at UAB’s Bartow Arena, sending the Wildcats to the state championship game.
The two teams meet again Thursday in the Class 7A semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham with another spot in the state championship game hanging in the balance.
Enterprise, last year’s state runner-up, brings a 23-6 record into this year’s game, while Spain Park is 27-7. The winner advances to Saturday’s 5:45 p.m. championship game against the Baker-James Clemens winner.
While the team names are the same, Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson, who earned his 100th win as the Wildcat head coach in a regional semifinal win over Auburn, sees two different teams in this year’s meeting.
“Two totally different teams,” Harrelson said. “They are doing some things different and so are we. I think they are thinking how we beat them last year for sure, but that is the only thing (impact from last year).”
McCray, the hero of last year’s game, is gone, now playing football at the University of Illinois. Jared Smith and Jalen Cunningham and a couple of other seniors also graduated for Enterprise.
“When you look at this year’s team, we are more skilled than we were last year,” Harrelson said. “Last year, we were bigger, tougher and maybe stronger. That was the concern coming into this year — were we going to be tough enough? Were we going to rebound well enough to be able to win games?
“With that being said, we are more skilled, we handle the ball better than we did last year and shoot it a little bit better than we did last year. We have a lot of length. We don’t necessarily have any 6-8, 6-9 true post guys, but we have a lot of guys that are long and have length.”
The Jaguars, on the other hand, lost eight seniors, but return their top two players from last year in point guard Josh Harrington and 6-foot-9 center Colin Turner. The two are three-year starters. Turner has signed to play with the University of North Georgia.
“They are really big,” Harrelson said of the Jaguars. “They have the 6-9 guy down low and they start another big guy who is 6-7 (Sam Wright) and a 6-6 guard (Zach Gray) who shoots the ball really well. Their point guard, (Harrington) is a really good ball player. He was good for them last year.
“They run some man defensively, but primarily a 2-3 matchup zone. When they sit in that zone, they make it difficult with all that length.”
Turner leads the Jaguars with 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Gray averages 10.4 points and is the team’s top 3-pointer shooter (68-of-163, 41.7 percent). Harrington, a 5-foot-9 senior, averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 points a game as the floor leader. Wright follows with 7.0 points and 4.3 boards a game.
Chase James, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, is the other starter. He averages 7.3 points per game.
Enterprise features four senior starters, led by Elijah Terry. The 6-foot-6 Terry, who was selected last week to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, averages nearly a double-double a game with15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per outing.
Kenneth Mitchell Jr., a 6-foot-4 guard, averages 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game, while Quentin Hayes, a 6-foot-3 guard who was a first-team all-state selection last year and is an Air Force football signee, averages 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game.
Tomar Hobdy and Keion Dunlap, the lone non-senior starter as a sophomore, are the other starters. The 5-fooot-10 Hobdy averages 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 3.2 assists a game, while the 6-foot-1 Dunlap provides 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
“The key for us is are we going to be able to rebound,” Harrelson said of the semifinal match-up. “Are we going to be willing for 32 minutes or if it goes in overtime 32-plus minutes to rebound the entire game and willing to run and outrun them the entire game.”
While Harrelson was concerned at rebounding before the season, the Wildcats have done well in that regard during the season. Four of the five starters average between 4.0-9.2 rebounds a game.
“When we have rebounded at a high level, we have been really successful this year,” Harrelson said. “When we outrebound teams, we haven’t lost this year. That is kind of our MO. When we are successful, we rebound well and limit offensive rebounds (for opponents).
"A lot of that goes into the toughness and putting emphasis on finding bodies and boxing out and an emphasis on going and crashing the offensive glass as well, refusing to be boxed out.”
Another key for Enterprise in Thursday’s game, said Harrelson, is attacking on offense.
“It will be a point of emphasis for us to not settle for so many threes like we did earlier in the year against Dothan at their place,” Harrelson said. “We have to continue to attack the rim. We have to know we might get a shot blocked here and there, but to continue to attack the rim and attack the offensive glass.”
Harrelson noted Wildcat players go into this year’s state semifinals with a different mindset than last year when Enterprise went to state for the first time since 1992.
“I think Quentin Hayes said it best after that Smiths Station game,” Harrelson said, referring to an 82-47 regional semifinal win. “Last year, it was new for us and we didn’t know what to expect. This year, the guys expected to be here. They truly did. We have a lot of seniors on this team. We have five seniors and four are starters. They expected to be here where as last year it was new.
“That is the only difference, but we know how tough it is going be from here on out.”