Enterprise arrives at 7A semifinals with different mindset

“The key for us is are we going to be able to rebound,” Harrelson said of the semifinal match-up. “Are we going to be willing for 32 minutes or if it goes in overtime 32-plus minutes to rebound the entire game and willing to run and outrun them the entire game.”

While Harrelson was concerned at rebounding before the season, the Wildcats have done well in that regard during the season. Four of the five starters average between 4.0-9.2 rebounds a game.

“When we have rebounded at a high level, we have been really successful this year,” Harrelson said. “When we outrebound teams, we haven’t lost this year. That is kind of our MO. When we are successful, we rebound well and limit offensive rebounds (for opponents).

"A lot of that goes into the toughness and putting emphasis on finding bodies and boxing out and an emphasis on going and crashing the offensive glass as well, refusing to be boxed out.”

Another key for Enterprise in Thursday’s game, said Harrelson, is attacking on offense.