Enterprise Assassin Wrestling Club's Holmes-Smith wins two national wrestling titles

Enterprise Assassin Wrestling Club 13-year-old standout Evelyn Holmes-Smith said she just wanted to give it her all during last week’s Southeast Summer Championships at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Her all turned out to be national championship worthy.
The rising eighth grader in Enterprise won national titles in both freestyle and folkstyle girls competition in the 15U 110-pound division, going undefeated in seven total matches in the two styles. She also competed for Team Georgia in a team dual format, going 5-1 and helping the state win the seven-team state competition.
She earned her accomplishments despite weighing 101.8 pounds for the tournament, eight pounds from the limit and facing mostly girls bigger – and sometimes older -- than her.
“I felt very good,” Holmes-Smith said. “I was excited. It was my first freestyle tournament, so I was real excited to win that. I was in the 15U 110-weight class, so I was going up in age group and weight class. There were some tough girls out there. I was happy how I did.”
The tournament, held last Thursday and Friday, July 30-31 at the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Convention Center, started with freestyle competition, a new style for Holmes-Smith, who has competed exclusively in folkstyle during her two years in the sport. She was also going up against wrestlers she knew nothing about.
“You never know what you are going up against or how they have been trained, so you just have to give it your all,” Holmes-Smith said, adding she always wrestles “whistle to whistle.” “That is what I wanted to do.”
Her wrestling abilities, particularly during the event’s freestyle and folkstyle part, were impressive to Chris Doerrer, coach of the 706 Wrestling Club of Georgia that Holmes-Smith competed with during the tournament.
“I have to start at the individual because that was the first time I saw her do anything and the best way I can describe it is shark in the water,” Doerrer said of Holmes-Smith’s wrestling. “She would drag people out in deep water, meaning she would let them kind of get a lead and get a lot confidence in themselves and as soon as their feet got slow or their hands got light, it was like a light turned on and she attacked.
“She was absolutely incredible and she carried that same thing through (the tournament). When the match got difficult that was when she was most comfortable and was most effective in technical (moves). It was absolutely and positively incredible to watch as a coach from the outside and being a fan of the sport. She was absolutely incredible.”
Holmes-Smith, who also runs cross country and plays soccer for Enterprise High School, won her opening freestyle match with a 10-0 tech fall victory over Sophia Forquer of MWC of North Carolina, earning her first taste of winning a first-ever freestyle competition.
“I felt excited (after the first win),” Holmes-Smith said. “I was happy. After that, my nerves were gone, so I was ready (for the next match).”
That next match was a 12-0 tech fall win over Madison Wilson of Ground Up USA wrestling club of Virginia. She then finished the four-wrestler round-robin bracket by pinning Life University signee Christina Linn of Ground Up USA, overcoming an early deficit.
“I kind of exceeded my expectations (in freestyle),” Holmes-Smith said. “I wanted to win, but I wasn’t really sure as I knew I was going up a weight class and age group. I would have been happy if I won or lost. I wanted to give it my all and see how I would do.”
Later that afternoon, she won four straight matches to capture the folkstyle title in 15U 110-wieght class, winning all on a pinfall, including one in the first period.
Holmes-Smith said she approached the folkstyle competition like she does regular wrestling matches.
“Just do what I normally do, set up shots and try to finish,” Holmes-Smith said.
The next day, the Enterprise youngster competed for 706 Wrestling in the team duals part of the tournament. She won five of the six matches, losing only to a 17-year old, while helping Georgia win the title.
“It was fun,” Holmes-Smith said. “I had a whole bunch of good girls on my team. We were having a good time, cheering on our teammates. It was exciting to be out there with all of them.”
She said she took the same approach to the team duals as she did the individual competitions the previous day.
“I was still giving it my all, but there were a lot more tougher matches,” she said.
Holmes-Smith’s Enterprise Assassin Wrestling Club coach, Kyle Stiffer, said it wasn’t a surprise to him how Holmes-Smith performed.
“We knew she had it in her,” Stiffer said. “She is very dedicated and motivated in the sport, so it wasn’t anything unexpected for her to compete and not quit.”
The event was the second for Holmes-Smith since restarting wrestling practices after the COVID-19 pandemic halted workouts from mid-March to early June.
“Once we have been able to come back to the gym and work out, she has been here almost every day,” said Marla Holmes, Holmes-Smith’s mother. “She puts in about two hours a day with coach Kyle four-five days a week.”
Next up for Holmes-Smith is a 5-on-5 tournament at the Enterprise Assassin Club on Aug. 22 and another team dual in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 4.
“She has a very, very bright future if she continues to find the same joy she does in the grind of the moment now,” Doerrer said. “She is very special.”
