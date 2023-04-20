Enterprise started Thursday’s game against Dothan with a bang and virtually ended it with a bang. In between, the Wildcats did a lot of damage as well.

Scoring in three of five innings, Enterprise earned a 13-2 rule-run victory over the Wolves at the Dothan campus to earn a Class 7A state playoff berth as Area’s 3 runner-up to Prattville.

Enterprise (20-11, 6-2) captured the spot with two straight must-win games over Dothan, including a 5-4 win on Wednesday night at home. The Wildcats will travel in the first round of the playoffs next week to the Area 1 (Mobile) winner. The game was the season finale for Dothan, which ended with a 19-16 overall record and 5-3 mark in area play.

“I think it is huge (to sweep),” Enterprise head coach Matt Whitton said. “Anytime you get your backs against the wall in a must-win situation and you have to sweep, it is more difficult. It is a credit to our dugout and our coaches for getting our guys ready to play and believing we can go win two.”

Whitton said it a lot of hard work in practice in the last week was also big.

“We talked about it all last week after dropping two to Prattville of staying the course and doing what we do, coming to work every day ready to go. We knew playing close games would help us on the road and it paid off last night. We got hot offensively today, got off to an early start and that kind of calmed our nerves.”

The hot start was a four-run first inning that was highlighted by Cayden Boutwell’s three-run homer to left.

“That was huge,” Whitton said. “He has been swinging it well the last couple of weeks. To see one get up, get elevated and get out of the park kind of energized our dugout. Any time you can get a home run like that it is a big blow for you and for the other team. We were able to capitalize on it, keeping the pressure going.”

After going down in order in the second inning, the Wildcats erupted for seven runs in the third to build an 11-2 lead. After threatening but failing to score with the bases loaded in the fourth, EHS pushed the margin to double digits on a Brady Richardson two-run homer in the fifth to help the ‘Cats win it by the run rule.

The homer was part of a big game for Richardson, who paced a 12-hit with a 4-for-4 day with three runs batted in. He was also Enterprise’s winning pitcher, gutting through five innings. He gave up 10 hits, but allowed only two runs, while striking out seven.

“Brady did everything to keep us in the game,” Whitton said. “He wasn’t crisp early as the breaking ball was up and his fastball command was a little erratic, but he gave up only two runs all day and you can’t ask for any more than that, especially when you score as many as we did.”

The Enterprise defense helped out too.

Dothan scored once in the third and had runners at second and third with one out when Landon Jenkins hit a grounder to Wildcat third baseman Tyler Martin on the infield grass. Martin faked a throw to first and raced back to tag out the runner trying to go from second to third. It proved big moments later when Blake Wynn singled to left field that would have scored the runner and would have closed the gap to a run.

Dothan still had runners at first and second in the inning with the tying runner on base. On a 1-0 count to Haze McCorkel, Richardson whirled around and fired to shortstop Pittman Hall to pick off the runner at second for the inning’s third out.

The Wildcats also had a big defensive play in the bottom of the third. With runners at first and second and two outs, Stokes Hallford singled to right field. Dothan coach Alex Sanford sent runner Tyler Richards around third, but Wildcat right fielder Drew Shiver threw a strike to catcher Mikey Vanderheyden in plenty of time to get Richards out at the plate.

Enterprise capitalized on a break in the first inning to start its offensive onslaught. Lead-off hitter Mason Chisum struck out, but the third strike was a wild pitch to the backstop and Chisum reached first safely before the throw from the catcher.

After Chisum stole second base, Tysen Cole grounded out to third with Chisum moving to third. Drew Shiver also grounded out, but Chisum scored to make it 1-0.

Vanderheyden and Richardson followed with singles before Boutwell crushed a 1-2 pitch for his three-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

Dothan cut the gap in half in the bottom of the second. Max Conley doubled past third to open the inning and Hallford followed with a single. Tucker Watkins singled home Conley to make it 4-1. Eli Moore sacrificed the two runners to second and third. Hallford scored on the Jenkins grounder when Martin tagged the runner out between second and third, but that was all Dothan could get in the inning.

Enterprise blew it open with its seven-run third inning.

Consecutive singles from Cole, Shiver, Vanderheyden and Richardson plated the first two runs with Vanderheyden and Richardson driving in a run each on their hits.

After a walk to Boutwell loaded the bases, Tal Sessions hit a long fly ball single to right to drive home Tristin Leib, a courtesy runner for Vanderheyden, making it 7-2.

Following a strikeout, Gavin Mayo hit a bouncer that Dothan first baseman Hunter Whitman fielded going to this right behind the mound. Whitman fired to the plate, trying to get a force out, but the throw was not in time to get Walker Turner, a courtesy runner for Richardson.

Two batters later, Cole delivered a two-run double to left. An error on a Shiver grounder allowed Mayo score to make it 11-2.

The Wildcats padded the lead with two-out damage in the top of the fifth. Vanderheyden singled to right before Richardson unloaded his two-run homer near the scoreboard in left-center, giving Enterprise a 13-2 advantage.

Dothan put two runners aboard in the fifth, but Richardson ended the game with a strikeout.

In addition to Richardson’s 4-for-4 performance, Vanderheyden was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and Cole was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Enterprise.

The Wolves, who had 10 hits, were led by two-hit games by McCorkel, Hallford and Whitman.