Enterprise baseball duo Powell and Loy sign college scholarships

Loy, a second baseball last year for the Wildcats who will likely move to shortstop this upcoming season, also stressed academics in his decision to attend Coastal Alabama South, located in the north Baldwin County city of Bay Minette.

“I felt it was best for my family and for me, too, athletically and most importantly academically to further my career in civil engineering,” Loy said.

Loy said the location – about two-and-a half hours from Enterprise – and knowing a lot of people in the Bay Minette area were among other factors in his decision.

“It is close to home, though it is not right at home, but is close enough,” Loy said. “A lot of my family lives there so I know people there. I felt really comfortable with the coach, the program and the campus. I really like the campus and how it is laid out.”

Loy explained that he has several cousins, aunts and uncles on his mom’s side of the family in the Bay Minette area.

Powell expects to play both first base and pitch at Enterprise State.

“He (Frichter) is looking for me to be a two-way guy, playing the field and hitting plus pitching on the mound,” Powell said.