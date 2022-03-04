Enterprise basketball team aims to 'Finish the drill'

In a locker room deep inside the BJCC Legacy Arena following Thursday’s state semifinal win over Spain Park, Enterprise boys basketball head coach Rhett Harrelson had a message for his team.

“We were in the same position last year and fell short, now it is time to finish the drill,” Harrelson said in a video on social media before repeating “Now it is time to finish the drill.”

The Wildcats, who lost a year ago in the final minute of the Class 7A state final to Oak Mountain 41-37, gets a shot at finishing the drill, as Harrelson put it, on Saturday afternoon at the Legacy Arena in this year’s Class 7A state championship game against James Clemens. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

Enterprise brings a 24-6 record into the game, while James Clemens is 22-9. Neither team has won a state title before. Harrelson’s Wildcats reached the finals with a 73-58 win over Spain Park on Thursday, while the Jets beat Baker 80-68.

Harrelson says last year’s state title loss is still fresh for him and his players.