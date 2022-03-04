Enterprise basketball team aims to 'Finish the drill'

In a locker room deep inside the BJCC Legacy Arena following Thursday’s state semifinal win over Spain Park, Enterprise boys basketball head coach Rhett Harrelson had a message for his team.
“We were in the same position last year and fell short, now it is time to finish the drill,” Harrelson said in a video on social media before repeating “Now it is time to finish the drill.”
The Wildcats, who lost a year ago in the final minute of the Class 7A state final to Oak Mountain 41-37, gets a shot at finishing the drill, as Harrelson put it, on Saturday afternoon at the Legacy Arena in this year’s Class 7A state championship game against James Clemens. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
Enterprise brings a 24-6 record into the game, while James Clemens is 22-9. Neither team has won a state title before. Harrelson’s Wildcats reached the finals with a 73-58 win over Spain Park on Thursday, while the Jets beat Baker 80-68.
Harrelson says last year’s state title loss is still fresh for him and his players.
“I remember how bad it hurt to fall short. Our guys remember that, too, and remembering that feeling is important for us to understand what is at stake,” Harrelson said in a Dothan Eagle interview on Friday morning. “We want to be on the other side for sure. All our focus and energy is going into James Clemens and hopefully finishing this thing off.”
The teams have familiarity with each other as the two met in December in the opening round of the Huntsville Times Classic. The Jets defeated the Wildcats in that meeting 49-48.
“Going back and watching that film, I feel we are leaps and bounds better than we were at that time, but so are they,” Harrelson said.
Enterprise, which had six seniors last year, returns only four players who participated in last year’s final, which was held at UAB’s Bartow Arena. Three of the four are starters this year in sophomore guard Keion Dunlap, senior guard/forward Elijah Terry and senior guard Quentin Hayes. The other player who played last year is junior guard Mykel Johnson, a key bench player this year.
Two other current players were on the roster last year, but didn’t get to play in the championship – junior forward Jordan Hines and sophomore guard Dylan Baldwin.
Both Terry and Hayes had 14 points during last year’s championship game.
“I think that experience will come into play for us, at least I hope so,” Harrelson said. “I definitely think it doesn’t hurt.”
James Clemens, located outside of Huntsville in Madison in north Alabama, has not reached the finals before in its 10-year history.
While the Jets haven’t been to the state finals, their head coach, former Auburn standout Frankie Sullivan, has plenty of experience. Sullivan, who is in his third year with James Clemens, was part of five AHSAA state titles (2003-08) during a six-year varsity career at R.C. Hatch.
Interestingly, the two head coaches in the finals were both former standout guards in high school in Alabama. Sullivan is the third-leading scorer in AHSAA history (4,224 points), while Harrelson ranks 29th all-time with 2,322 points while playing at Enterprise from 2007-12.
Harrelson sees two similar teams matching up in the finals.
“They are similar to us,” Harrelson said. “They are athletic, fast and physical. It is a very even match-up. They play 9-10 guys like we do. They press in the full court and like to run.”
The Jets are led offensively by 6-foot-4 guard Jordan Frazier, who entered the state tournament averaging 17.0 points and as the team’s top rebounder with 6.0 per game.
Simon Walker, a 6-foot-2 freshman, was averaging 8.2 points entering the tournament and Pierce Roper, a 6-foot junior point guard, was averaging 8.1 points and led the team in assists with six per game.
In Thursday’s semifinal win, the Jets had four players score in double figures – Frazier with 18, 6-foot-3 starting forward Keenan Walker with 16, Simon Walker with 14 and 6-foot-5 senior starting forward/center John Paul Gilmore with 12. Roper had only six points, but also had five assists and five rebounds.
The Jets shot 56 percent in their win and outrebounded Baker 44-32 with nine different players getting a rebound.
Enterprise had similar success in their semifinal, hitting 57 percent from the floor and outrebounding a much-bigger Spain Park team 30-28 with eight players getting at least two rebounds.
Like James Clemens, EHS had four score in double figures led by Terry with 19 points. Kenneth Mitchell Jr., an off-season military transfer to Enterprise from Hawaii, had 16 points. Dunlap had 12 and Tomar Hobdy 10.
In the December meeting between the two teams, the Jets rallied from a four-point deficit at the end of the third quarter (33-29) to take the 49-48 win.
Frazier paced James Clemens in that win with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Roper had eight points and six rebounds and Tyrik Walker, a senior guard, came off the bench with 11 points and five rebounds.
Hayes led EHS in the previous meeting with 13 points and Terry had 11 points and nine rebounds. Hobdy added nine points and five assists.
“We have to outproduce them, we have to outrebound them and have to outrun them down the floor every trip,” Harrelson said of Saturday’s state championship meeting. “We have to make it tough in the paint and we have to win the battle in the paint with the bigs.