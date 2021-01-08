Enterprise beats Charles Henderson in wrestling

Sparked by 10 forfeits from Charles Henderson, Enterprise defeated the Trojans 72-12 Thursday night in Troy.

The teams competed in four individual matches with both teams winning two each. All four ended in pinfalls.

Enterprise’s Zach McFarland pinned Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling in the 120-pound weight class and Austin Davis won at 132 over Hayden Bush.

Charles Henderson winners were Damien Hart at 195 over Carson Phillips and Bailey Nixon at 285 over Michael Wyrosdick.

The Enterprise wrestlers winning via forfeits were Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106), Kameron Stiffler (113), Trace Woodward (126), Nicolas Rodriguez (138), Samuel Lynon (145), Will Gottsacker (152), Ian Gillis (160), Kaden Franke (170), Brandon Messmer (182) and Kai Johnson (220).