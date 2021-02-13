Enterprise beats J.D. to claim area title

Jeff Davis was led by Tyree Curry who scored 24, but the Vols only managed six field goals as a team in the final eight minutes.

“I felt like 10 (Curry) was doing what he wanted to do with the ball – he’s a really good player – but we tried to make it as tough on him as possible,” Harrelson said. “I thought we did a little better job in the second half of staying in front of the ball.

“In that first half they were getting in the lane and creating. We were coming over having to help and 10 was dishing it off and they were getting easy baskets.

“But that second half we were able to kind of keep them in front of us a little bit better and ultimately I thought that was the difference in the game – keeping them out of the paint.”

In the two previous meetings during the regular season the games had come down to the wire. Enterprise won the first regular-season meeting at home 47-44 and followed that up with a 62-60 win at Jeff Davis.

It looked like it would be another nail-biter on Friday during the first three quarters.

The first half was tight throughout with Enterprise leading 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and 32-30 at halftime.