Enterprise beats J.D. to claim area title

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise took over in the fourth quarter to break open what had been a tightly-contested game in defeating Jeff Davis 73-62 for the Class 7A, Area 3 tournament title on Saturday night.
The Wildcats outscored the Vols 11-3 in the opening minutes of the final period to build a 61-47 lead and never were seriously threatened from that point.
Enterprise improves to 19-6 and will host a sub-regional game on Friday.
Both teams struggled shooting in the final period, but Enterprise took advantage at the free throw line in knocking down 13 of 17 to keep its lead safe.
Enterprise senior guard Jalen Cunningham was the spark in the final quarter as he took the ball to the basket hard on the drive to either score points or get fouled. Cunningham scored nine in the period with two made baskets and by knocking down 5 of 6 free throws.
“He controlled the ball and made a couple of plays against their press,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said. “He hit a couple of tough layups in some traffic and he handled the ball and stepped up and hit some key free throws for us in that fourth quarter.”
Quentin Hayes led the balanced Enterprise scoring attack with 17 points, while Jared Smith was right behind with 16 and Cunningham scored 14.
Jeff Davis was led by Tyree Curry who scored 24, but the Vols only managed six field goals as a team in the final eight minutes.
“I felt like 10 (Curry) was doing what he wanted to do with the ball – he’s a really good player – but we tried to make it as tough on him as possible,” Harrelson said. “I thought we did a little better job in the second half of staying in front of the ball.
“In that first half they were getting in the lane and creating. We were coming over having to help and 10 was dishing it off and they were getting easy baskets.
“But that second half we were able to kind of keep them in front of us a little bit better and ultimately I thought that was the difference in the game – keeping them out of the paint.”
In the two previous meetings during the regular season the games had come down to the wire. Enterprise won the first regular-season meeting at home 47-44 and followed that up with a 62-60 win at Jeff Davis.
It looked like it would be another nail-biter on Friday during the first three quarters.
The first half was tight throughout with Enterprise leading 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and 32-30 at halftime.
The biggest advantage of the opening half was Enterprise holding a 25-18 lead after Josh McCray buried a 3-pointer from the wing with 5:40 left before halftime.
Jeff Davis immediately responded with six quick points to pull within 25-24 after Curry scored while being fouled and hit the free throw and followed with a 3-pointer on the ensuing Vols’ possession.
After a made free throw by Elijah Terry of Enterprise and a putback by L.T. White of Jeff Davis to tie it at 26-26, the Wildcats scored six straight points.
Smith started the mini-run with a bank shot for a basket and Hayes and Keion Dunlap each scored on putbacks to push the lead out to 32-26 before Jeff Davis scored the final two baskets of the half.
Enterprise got a little breathing room in the third quarter, taking a 47-38 advantage with 2:04 left after a 3-pointer by Mykel Johnson and two free throws by McCray.
Back-to-back baskets by Curry cut the lead to five, but Enterprise got a basket by Smith on a nice drive and free throw by Hayes to end the quarter with Enterprise up 50-42.