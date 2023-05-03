ENTERPRISE --- After finishing as an area tournament runner-up four straight times, the Enterprise softball team finally captured the championship trophy on Wednesday after a six-year drought.

Behind the strong pitching of Skylar Frey and clutch hitting, the Wildcats defeated Prattville 7-0 to win the Class 7A, Area 3 title at the Enterprise High campus.

It was Enterprise’s first area tournament title since 2017 when the current group of six seniors was in the sixth grade The Wildcats finished runner-up in 2018-19 and also in the last two years with no area tournament being held during 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has definitely been a long time coming,” senior Taylor Danford said. “We definitely have had a grudge every year and we have wanted it every year, but this year it means something special because it is our senior year. We wanted to come out here and put a statement on it and that’s what we did today.”

But Danford and the Wildcats said they still have more to play for in the postseason, starting with next week’s Central Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

“We have a few more games to go, but we feel we can do it,” Danford said. “We feel we can compete with anyone in the state because we have a lot of confidence.”

Enterprise head coach Kate Stump said she was confident that this year’s team could make a run at the state title.

“We told the team at the beginning of the year that this was the most confidence we have had in a team to make a run at this thing,” Stump said. “We believe in them and they believe in themselves. I am glad that all of their hard work has put them in the position that they are in now. It (winning the area tournament) sets us up good in the regional.”

In addition to Enterprise, the runner-up Lions will also play at next week’s regional tournament in Montgomery.

Prattville advanced to Wednesday’s championship game by beating Dothan 5-1 in an elimination game prior to the finals.

Frey, Enterprise’s junior pitcher, was dominating in the championship contest, striking out 10 and allowing only three Lion hits with no walks.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her as he really dug deep,” Stump said. “She pitched a great game. I don’t think she missed a single spot all night. She fought so hard for her teammates, just a solid performance.”

She encountered only one troublesome inning, that coming in the first when she allowed a hit and hit a batter. The Lions had runner at second and third, by Frey got a strikeout to end the threat.

Prattville had only three more runners and none of them made it past first during the rest of the game.

The Wildcat offense, meanwhile, earned just seven hits, but made most of them count on the scoreboard with four of the hits driving in runs and a fifth hit playing a role in a run as well. The Cats also capitalized on a key Lion error on defense.

Enterprise scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Georgia Lessman walked to start the inning and stole second. After two strikeouts, Danford drew a walk.

Lee Lott followed with an opposite field single to right past the second baseman, driving home Lessman. Ane Blevins appeared to hit a fly out for the inning’s third out, but the ball popped out of the glove of the Lions’ centerfielder and two runs scored to put the Wildcats up 3-0.

Enterprise added to its lead in the second. With one out, Macy Robinette was hit by a pitch and two batters later, Danford ripped a double in the right-center gap to bring in Robinette to make it 4-0 EHS.

The Cats increased the lead in the fourth on a high bouncing single over the first baseman by Lessman that scored Lila Faulk, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.

Enterprise added its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth, bunching four of their seven hits. With one out, Robinette, a left-handed hitter, hit a long fly ball triple over the left fielder who was playing shallow. After a walk to Lessman, Kinley Hutto earned a two-run double to left before being thrown out at third. Two singles followed but the runners were left stranded.

Hutto led Enterprise’s seven-hit attack with a pair of hits.

Prattville 5, Dothan 1: The Wolves couldn’t get much offense going against Prattville pitcher Kaytie Chandler, earning just six hits and a run in a losers bracket game.

The outcome ended the season for a young Wolves team at 21-20-3. Twelve of the 13 players on the Dothan roster were sophomores or younger. Only one, Madison Pettis, was a senior and there were no juniors.

Dothan head coach Donny Bright said he “felt good” about the future.

“We will have tryouts soon so we can get our team together over the summer to work on a lot of fundamentals and get into the weight room and get stronger, which will help us,” Bright said. “I feel very positive going to the future.”

Prattville scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings to seize a 4-0 lead.

The Wolves earned their run in the fifth to cut the margin to 4-1. Kinley German had a single and courtesy runner Harmoni Descalzi scored from first on a single in the gap by Lindsey Bright.

Prattville, though, padded its lead to 5-1 in the sixth on a RBI double from Sarah Jones.

German had two of Dothan’s six hits. Savanna Kendrick and Ashlynn Sasser both had a double.

Prattville had seven hits with Kaylee Robles earning two hits, including a homer, and driving in three runs. Chandler added two hits and both Jones and Zandia Bozeman had a single and RBI each.

“Our girls came out and battled,” Bright said. “They competed and that is all you can ask is for the girls to come out and give it the best they have and they did that. They (the Lions) put up some runs early, but we kept battling. We just couldn’t put a couple of hits together and they had more hits strung together than we did.”