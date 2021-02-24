 Skip to main content
Enterprise Blue wins three-team golf match, Elba's Wilson earns medalist honors
  Updated
golf logo FOR WEBSITE ONLY

ELBA - The Enterprise High Blue golf team won a three-team match on Wednesday at the Elba Country Club with a team score of 311.

Elba came in second at 324 followed by Enterprise White at 325.

Elba's John Martin Wilson was the medalist with a 74.

For Enterprise Blue, Brady Wood and Gibson Charlton each shot a 76 to lead the way, while Jon Ed Steed had a 78 and Jackson Bailey an 81 to account for the team scores.

Following Wilson for Elba was Payton McCart at 78, Carson Wise at 83 and Paxton Wise at 89.

For Enterprise White, AJ Castleberry shot a 76, Brayden Green an 80, Jaxon Whitworth an 82 and Hunter McCarth an 87.

