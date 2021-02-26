Enterprise boys advance to state semifinals

On Friday, the Wildcats got off to a quick start thanks to the hot hand of junior guard Quentin Hayes, who connected on five 3-pointers in the first half as the Wildcats built a 21-7 advantage after the first quarter and led 27-16 at halftime.

“Looking at the stat sheet, obviously Quentin Hayes came out and was on fire early, knocking threes down,” Harrelson said. “He had a huge first half and really made them start coming out on us in their zone and guarding us out on the 3-point line.”

Hayes finished the first half with 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. He was held in check in the second half in finishing with a team-high 18 points.

Mary G. Montgomery was pretty much a one-man show in the first half as senior guard Tommie Law scored 12 over the first two quarters.

In the second half, Enterprise senior forward Jared Smith had the tough assignment of sticking with Law.

“That kid is a heck of a player,” Harrelson said. “He had 22 points, but I felt like he (Smith) did a really good job taking on the task of trying to guard him and making everything tough on him.”