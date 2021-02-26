Enterprise boys advance to state semifinals

MONTGOMERY – Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson was born the year after the last time the Wildcats played in the state basketball tournament.
His team and alma mater are heading back for the first time since 1992 after a 51-45 win over Mary G. Montgomery in the Class 7A Southwest Regional championship game Friday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
“Means a lot,” said Harrelson, a 2012 EHS graduate who was a star player at the school and took over as head coach in 2017. “I get emotional talking about it. Basketball was my love coming up. It’s where I went to school.
“To be a Wildcat, it means something. To be able to lead this program and have the support that I have and the basketball team has is truly special.”
Enterprise has never won a state championship in basketball. When the team went back in 1992 it was an eight-team state tournament. Enterprise lost to eventual champion Vestavia Hills in that tourney. The Wildcats made it to the semifinals in 1958, losing to eventual champion Fayette County.
“I wasn’t sure if we had really ever gone,” Harrelson said.
Now the Wildcats have a chance to make history if they can win the next two games, starting with the semifinals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena against Spain Park.
On Friday, the Wildcats got off to a quick start thanks to the hot hand of junior guard Quentin Hayes, who connected on five 3-pointers in the first half as the Wildcats built a 21-7 advantage after the first quarter and led 27-16 at halftime.
“Looking at the stat sheet, obviously Quentin Hayes came out and was on fire early, knocking threes down,” Harrelson said. “He had a huge first half and really made them start coming out on us in their zone and guarding us out on the 3-point line.”
Hayes finished the first half with 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and 1-of-2 from the free throw line. He was held in check in the second half in finishing with a team-high 18 points.
Mary G. Montgomery was pretty much a one-man show in the first half as senior guard Tommie Law scored 12 over the first two quarters.
In the second half, Enterprise senior forward Jared Smith had the tough assignment of sticking with Law.
“That kid is a heck of a player,” Harrelson said. “He had 22 points, but I felt like he (Smith) did a really good job taking on the task of trying to guard him and making everything tough on him.”
The Wildcats came out a bit sluggish in the third quarter as the Vikings pulled within 31-26 before Enterprise made three quick baskets on a drive by Keion Dunlap and two baskets inside the lane by Elijah Terry.
Enterprise led 37-27 going into the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Law had Mary Montgomery within 43-26 with 3:52 left and a short jumper by Kyle Kimble kept the Vikings close at 44-38 at the 3:25 mark.
Enterprise then got a free throw by Dunlap and a dunk on a break by Josh McCray to push the lead back out to nine at 47-38 with 2:11 to play.
“Josh McCray played lights out,” Harrelson said. “It doesn’t show up too much, but his physicality and defensively gave them fits.”
Law kept the Vikings in it with two free throws to make it 49-45 with 46 seconds left, but the Wildcats’ defense would keep Mary Montgomery off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Terry hit two free throws in for the final margin of victory.
“Elijah Terry played tough down there with 12 points and 12 rebounds,” Harrelson said. “I thought multiple times during the game we had multiple guys make different plays for us that were huge.”
Hayes with 18 and Terry with 12 were the only Enterprise players to reach double figures in scoring. Terry led the way in rebounding with 12 and point guard Jalen Cunningham followed with seven as the Wildcats won the battle of the backboards 35-22.
“Just a total team effort,” Harrelson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Law led the Vikings with 22 followed by Kimble with 12.
There was a big crowd of Enterprise supporters in attendance and Harrelson said it made a difference.
“It matters, it matters,” Harrelson stressed of the fan support. “This is for them. This is for Enterprise. This is for our city. Just so grateful to be a part of Enterprise and have the support we have in Enterprise.”