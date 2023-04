The Enterprise boys golf team captured the 10-team Warrior Invitational Tuesday at the Timberline Gulf Club in Calera.

The Wildcats fired a 301 total, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Hewitt-Trussville (309).

Enterprise was led by Nick Cook, Gibby Charlton and Jack Bailey, who all recorded a round of 75. Luke Thornton followed with a 76. Jon Ed Steed carded a 77, which didn’t count toward the team scoring.

Hunter McCarty, competing as an individual, fired an 81.