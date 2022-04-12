Enterprise boys, HA's Crowder both finish second at Raider-Eagle tournament

With just two weeks before the postseason begins, both Houston Academy golfer Mason Crowder along with Enterprise’s golf team hope the results of Tuesday’s Raider-Eagle Invitational at the Dothan Country Club are a sign of things to come.

Crowder, a Raider sophomore, finished runner-up in the individual competition in the 82-golfer field with a sparking 2-under-par 68 on Tuesday, just a stroke behind Northridge’s Trace Bracknell’s 67 and a shot ahead of Auburn’s Will Stelt, last year’s Class 7A individual state champion, and Tuscaloosa County’s Seth Rogers.

“Today went really well,” Crowder said. “I just tried to give myself opportunities and I did that. I hit it really well.”

The Enterprise boys team finished in second place at the two-day 15-team tournament that featured best ball, scramble and individual formats. The Wildcats had a 561 total, including a 294 in Tuesday’s individual format, the best among the 15 teams. Auburn, which had a nine stroke lead after Monday’s opening day, captured the team title with a 554 score to match the title it won in last year’s event. Northridge was third at 562.

“We had a really good tournament,” Enterprise head coach Rex Bynum said. “The guys all had a good two days.”

Among other local teams outside of Enterprise, Houston Academy’s A team finished fifth with a 590, Opp ninth with a 620, Houston Academy B team 13th with a 672, Providence Christian 14th with a 684 and Northside Methodist 15th with a 695.

Crowder, last year’s Class 3A state individual runner-up, had a solid day on the DCC course, finishing with three birdies and one bogey.

“I didn’t have too many mistakes today,” Crowder said.

Starting at No. 16 in a shotgun start, Crowder encountered trouble off the opening shot, but recovered nicely.

“The first hole I had a rough tee shot and I was like, ‘OK, I have to scramble sometimes,’” Crowder said. “I did that as I hit a good punch shot and I got up and down for par, so I was like, ‘Ok, that was a good up and down there.’”

From there, he was in attack mode, starting with a birdie on the next hole at No. 17.

“I had an opening (after the tee shot) so I took my shot at the flag and I capitalized and made birdie on that hole,” Crowder said. “I was trying to do that throughout the day as once I got a good tee shot in the fairway, I could attack the pin and hit a good shot.”

His only difficulty came at the par 3 No. 3, a hole that he had a bogey.

“Three is a tough hole because water is left and bunker is right,” Crowder said of the surroundings near the hole. “So I missed on the safe side and went into bunker. I had a tough up and down. I hit it short (out of the bunker) and two putted. I will take a bogey from where my tee shot went.”

He again quickly recovered, earning birdies at No. 4 and No. 6 and pars on the rest of the holes to finish with his 68.

Playing in a shotgun format, Crowder didn’t know where he stood on the individual leaderboard, though he knew his round could have been the best.

“When I walked off 15, I thought I was going to be in the lead most likely, but Trace had a great round and shot 67,” Crowder said.

Overall, Crowder felt good about his golfing on the day.

“My irons from 60 yards to 170 were the best as my proximity to the hole (after iron shots) were 15 feet to 20 feet on average,” Crowder said. “When you hit it that close, you have to make putts, which I really didn’t do that often today, not making as many putts as I should have. Putting was a weakness today.”

He hopes to improve on that putting as he prepares for the postseason, which starts with the section meet on April 25 at the same Dothan Country Club.

“I am just practicing on my game right now, mainly my short game,” Crowder said. “I was hitting the ball well. I just need to make more putts in practice and drills to get that better.”

In the team competition, Enterprise had four golfers shot 77 or better on Tuesday to solidify the second-place effort the Wildcats had after the best ball-scramble format (267).

Jon Ed Steed, a freshman, led the Wildcats with an even-par 70 to finish fifth individually and earn a spot on the all-tournament team. He finished his round with four birdies and four bogeys.

“Being just a ninth grader, he has got all the tools,” Bynum said. “He is very consistent. He is solid in every phase of the game and is a competitor. Not only is he a great golfer, he is a great person.”

Nick Cook shot a 73 for EHS despite a triple bogey on the card. Gibson Charlton had a 74, though Bynum said he played better than the score indicated. Jackson Bailey followed with a 77, overcoming a bogey-double bogey start. Hunter McCarty, a newcomer to Enterprise’s top five, finished with an 84.

For Enterprise and Bynum, this week’s tournament was perhaps a preview of the postseason. Three of the top four finishing teams were Class 7A teams as Fairhope finished fourth with a 569. Enterprise finished as last year’s state runner-up, edging out third-place Auburn, but both had to battle past Fairhope in the sub-state to advance to state.

This year’s Class 7A section tournament is Monday, April 25 at Phenix City’s Lakewood Golf Club with the top two teams advancing to sub-state on May 2 at Auburn’s Moore’s Mills Golf Course. The top two teams there advance to state at Huntsville’s RTJ Hampton Cove course.

“From what I see right now, Auburn and us should advance at our section to sub-state and the Mobile area looks to be Fairhope is the top team,” Bynum said. “From what I can see it is probably us and Fairhope battling for the second spot behind Auburn to advance to the state out of sub-state.”

Bynum was encouraged about the Wildcats’ chances, especially after Tuesday’s round.

“We beat Auburn and Fairhope in the singles (individual format) today, so I was excited about that.”

Enterprise had a 294 round compared to Auburn’s 296 and Fairhope’s 300.

Houston Academy’s A team took fifth place with Crowder’s 68 leading the way. Field Dismuke followed with a 79 and Sam Waller had an 80. William Savoy and Mac Edge both had an 85.

Opp’s ninth-place effort was paced by Landon Rogers’ 77 and Conner Machen’s 79.

The Houston Academy B team was led by Denton Dowling with a 79. Providence Christian was led by Bo Thornell with an 85 and Northside Methodist was led by Davis Moore with an 83.

Wicksburg’s Trent Ables competed as an individual and fired an 81.