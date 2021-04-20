Enterprise boys soccer falls to Fairhope

Jaden Polidore had both goals for the Wildcats in a 6-2 loss Tuesday night to Fairhope. Jackson Odom and Minjae Kim had an assist each for Enterprise.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jaden Polidore had both goals for the Wildcats in a 6-2 loss Tuesday night to Fairhope. Jackson Odom and Minjae Kim had an assist each for Enterprise.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
A walk-off win for Dothan and shutout pitching by Houston Academy, Brantley and G.W. Long on Friday night has set up Saturday’s Dothan Diamond…
Providence Christian rallied for three runs to send the game into extra innings and then won it with three in the ninth to clinch the Class 3A…
Shutouts, close games and a tie contest highlighted the 20-game opening night of the 2nd Dothan Diamond Classic Tuesday at the Westgate Softba…
If a game was played at Rip Hewes Stadium under the watch of J.T. Radney, there was no doubting who was in charge.
Houston Academy’s Jaysoni Beachum kept swinging and hitting home runs … and more home runs and more home runs.
Day two of the Dothan Diamond Classic belonged to Mother Nature.
With the postseason starting in less than three weeks, G.W. Long head softball coach Nikki Long hopes her Rebel team is beginning to hit its stride.
Caylee Johnson threw a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk and also went 4-for-4 with a home run to pace Samson to a 16-0…
Enterprise scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning then held off Prattville to take a 2-1 four-extra inning victory over Prattville in a…
With a playoff spot on the line, Corey Hammonds delivered a one-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth to give Dale County a 4-3 …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.