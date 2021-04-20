 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise boys soccer falls to Fairhope
0 comments

Enterprise boys soccer falls to Fairhope

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
enterprise logo

Jaden Polidore had both goals for the Wildcats in a 6-2 loss Tuesday night to Fairhope. Jackson Odom and Minjae Kim had an assist each for Enterprise.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert