Enterprise boys soccer takes overtime playoff win over Smiths Station

ENTERPRISE – Jaden Polidore sped down the right side of the field with defenders trailing and zipped the ball past a diving Smiths Station goalkeeper Xander Paschal to give Enterprise a 2-1 win in the second five-minute overtime of the Class 7A first-round soccer playoff game Monday night.
Earlier in the second half, Polidore got a rebound right on the doorstep of the Smiths Station goal but couldn’t connect.
This time, he wasn’t going to be denied as he booted in the game-winner to set off an Enterprise celebration at Bates Memorial Stadium.
The only goal of the opening half came off the foot of Smith Station’s Dylan Millar with 4:11 remaining left in the first 40 minutes.
Following a Smiths Station free kick from about 40 yards out, the ball deflected off a Panthers’ player and Millar was there to take control off the rebound in the middle of a bunched group of players. Millar then rocketed a kick that went above an outstretched Enterprise goalkeeper Jonah Sidanycz into the top of the net.
The lone Wildcats’ goal in regulation came on a penalty kick by Jackson Odom with 29:31 left in regulation after Smiths was flagged for a handball.
Odom went low to the left with the kick that Paschal had no chance on.
With less than 19 minutes left in regulation, Polidore came down on the left side and centered a pass to William Kim after Paschal had come out of goal to try and win the ball from Polidore. But the pass skipped through before Kim could get a foot on it.
Three minutes later, Polidore worked his way in close but tripped up on the defender and never got a shot off.
Smith Station had several excellent scoring chances with just over 12 minutes to play. A header by Tyler Suggs was knocked down by Sidanycz and David Rameriz got off a shot on the rebound that the Enterprise goalkeeper knocked down.
Just a minute later, Lukas Ruof sent in a shot that Sidanycz made a diving save on.
With just more than two minutes left in regulation, Odom won a ball and got off a close shot that Paschal made a fine save on.
In the first half before the opening goal, the Panthers had a good scoring opportunity when Suggs got ahead of the pack and raced in on the left side, only to be met by a charging Sidanycz, who dove and deflected the kick right when Suggs attempted to kick.
Up until that point, Enterprise had numerous shots on goal but came up empty.
The Wildcats’ best chance to score early came on a free kick by Matthew Sheahan from 40 yards out. Sheahan boomed the kick low, but it went off the bottom left side of the goal post.
With just 14 minutes left before halftime, Sheahan got off another strong kick from 30 yards out that Paschal made a nice save on.