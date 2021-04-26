Enterprise boys soccer takes overtime playoff win over Smiths Station

ENTERPRISE – Jaden Polidore sped down the right side of the field with defenders trailing and zipped the ball past a diving Smiths Station goalkeeper Xander Paschal to give Enterprise a 2-1 win in the second five-minute overtime of the Class 7A first-round soccer playoff game Monday night.

Earlier in the second half, Polidore got a rebound right on the doorstep of the Smiths Station goal but couldn’t connect.

This time, he wasn’t going to be denied as he booted in the game-winner to set off an Enterprise celebration at Bates Memorial Stadium.

The only goal of the opening half came off the foot of Smith Station’s Dylan Millar with 4:11 remaining left in the first 40 minutes.

Following a Smiths Station free kick from about 40 yards out, the ball deflected off a Panthers’ player and Millar was there to take control off the rebound in the middle of a bunched group of players. Millar then rocketed a kick that went above an outstretched Enterprise goalkeeper Jonah Sidanycz into the top of the net.

The lone Wildcats’ goal in regulation came on a penalty kick by Jackson Odom with 29:31 left in regulation after Smiths was flagged for a handball.

Odom went low to the left with the kick that Paschal had no chance on.