Enterprise boys wrestling battles hard, but falls at Smiths Station in state duals semifinals

A young Enterprise boys wrestling team gave more experienced Smiths Station a battle on Tuesday night before falling short to the heavily favored Panthers 35-27 in the AHSAA Class 7A State Duals semifinals at Smiths Station.

The loss drops the Wildcats into the third-place consolation match Friday at 1 p.m. at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena against Thompson. The four-defending duals state champions were knocked off by Huntsville 39-22 on Tuesday. Huntsville and Smiths Station wrestle for the state title, also at 1 p.m.

Enterprise entered Smiths Station with a lineup featuring only three upperclassmen plus six sophomores, two freshman and two eighth graders among its 13 wrestlers (the ’Cats forfeited one class). By comparison, the Panthers had six juniors and four seniors among its 14 wrestlers with no freshmen and one eight grader.

The Wildcats, though, pushed the Panthers, who easily dispatched Enterprise earlier in the season 49-22.

Smiths Station dominated a five-match stretch from 184 to 287, amassing 26 team points which proved to be the difference.

The Panthers opened up a 12-0 lead through the first three matches, though Enterprise wrestlers made them earn it. EHS junior Sam Bright fell 6-1 to junior Craig Harris at 134 and freshman Lemuel Lynon lost to Panther senior Bryson McDonald 11-4 at 140 in the first two matches, but it was improvement for both as earlier in the year Bright lost 16-1 to Harris and Lynon lost by pinfall.

Panther senior Andrew Bryant pinned Wildcat freshman Kaemon Smith 3 minutes and six seconds at 147 in the third.

The Wildcats then captured three straight wins. Sophomore Cody Kirk stayed unbeaten, improving to 40-0 with a pin over Panther junior Al Williams (4:39 into the match) and Kody Sigmon followed with a 10-2 major decision over Smiths Station’s Nathaniel Jarmon at 162. Sam Lynon, Enterprise’s lone senior competing on Tuesday, won by disqualification at 172 from Smiths Station junior Kylan Pace, who was also assessed a three-point flagrant misconduct penalty.

With the three wins and the Smiths Station penalty deduction, Enterprise grabbed a 16-9 lead in the dual.

However, the Panthers won the next five matches to seize a 35-16 lead to secure the team win before Enterprise won the final three matches.

Panther junior Erik Short started the string of wins for Smiths Station with a pin (1:17) over Wildcat eighth grader Brandon Bethea at 184. Robert Sanborn, a senior, took an 8-3 decision over EHS junior Xavier Henderson at 187. The Panthers’ Lance Peterson received a forfeit at 222 before senior Ken Felder pinned Enterprise sophomore Dezmon Thomas (3:13) at 287.

In a battle of eighth graders, Smiths Station’s Eli Sanders earned a 21-4 tech fall win over Enterprise’s Karter Stiffler at 108 pounds.

In two straight matches featuring sophomores, Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw claimed a 5-2 decision over Smiths Station’s Dustin Dunbar at 113 and the Wildcats’ Kameron Stiffler took an 18-5 major decision over the Panthers’ Timothy Luttrell at 122.

Enterprise sophomore Grier Hunt won an 11-3 major decision over Jaden Sanford, a Panther junior, in the dual’s last match at 128.