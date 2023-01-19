Enterprise boys wrestling falls in third-place match

The Enterprise Wildcat boys wrestling team was hoping to make a statement Friday that it had arrived among the state’s elite in Class 7A.

Instead, the Thompson Warriors, a four-time state duals champion, showed Enterprise it still had a ways to go, dominating the Wildcats 68-3 in the Class 7A AHSAA State Duals third-place match at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.

Thompson won seven matches by pinfalls, one by a 17-point tech fall decision and three by major decisions of eight or more points among its 13 individual wins.

Adding to the wounds, Enterprise’s Cody Kirk had his unbeaten 41-0 season record snapped with a tough 7-4 triple overtime loss to Devin Stone in the 152-pound weight class.

The lone bright spot for the Wildcats was sophomore Grier Hunt, who took a 2-0 win over Thompson’s Jordan Weltzin at the 126-pound weight class. Hunt earned a takedown 27 seconds in, which proved to be the match’s only points. Hunt (38-6 on the season) now has a 22-match winning streak back to a December 17, 2022 semifinal tournament loss in Richmond Hills, Ga.

The most competitive match was Kirk-Stone at 152. In the first period, Kirk earned a takedown for a 2-0 lead, but Stone picked up an escape to make it 2-1 at the end of one. Stone chose bottom to start the second period and managed an escape to tie it at 2-2.

Kirk, choosing the down position to start the third period, earned an escape, but Stone followed with a takedown before Kirk got an escape with 1:20 left to tie it at 4-4.

Neither wrestler could earn points in the first two overtimes, but Stone managed an escape in the third overtime with 24 seconds left in third overtime to go up 5-4. With Kirk trying a desperation move in the final seconds, Stone pushed the Wildcat wrestler aside for a takedown right before the buzzer to make it a 7-4 win.

The dual began at 170 pounds with Thompson’s Carson Freeman capturing a 15-1 major decision over Enterprise’s Kody Sigmon. In the next three matches, Thompson’s Nathan Black pinned Brandon Bethea a minute and 19 seconds into the 182 match, Barron Criddle took a 16-0 tech fall win over Marcus Holder at 195 and Avery Clark pinned Xavier Henderson 1:32 into the 220 match.

After a forfeit to Thompson’s Dylan Marquess at 285, the Warriors’ Will Arkinson took out Karter Stiffler in 25 seconds at 106.

The Wildcats’ Paxton Hanshaw (113) and Kameron Stiffler (120) both had winning streaks snapped with major decision losses. Hanshaw, who had won 17 straight, lost 14-2 to Caleb Gray-Lowe, and Stiffler, a winner of 26 straight, fell 10-2 to Thomas Giere.

Following Hunt’s win at 126, the Warriors ended the dual with pinfalls by Kiowa Vines over Sam Bright at 132 (4:23 in), by Nick Dempsey against Konner Galvez at 138 (46 seconds) and Parker Edmondson over Kameon Smith at 145 (1:45).

Wildcats take two Thursday duals: The Enterprise boys wrestling team won two dual home matches Thursday night, beating Brewbaker Tech 69-6 and Pike Road 45-33.

Winning by pins against Brew Tech were Ryan Burke (145), Ericson Kahle (152), Kody Sigmon (160), Marcus Holder (182) and Xavier Henderson (195). Brandon Bethea (170) won by 5-4 decision. Receiving forfeit victories were Karter Stiffler (106), Jaalil Cohen (113), Kameron Stiffler (120), Grier Hunt (126), Lemuel Lynon (138) and Dezmon Thomas (285).

Winning by pins against Pike Road were Kameron Stiffler (120), Hunt (126), Kaemon Smith (152), Sam Lynon (160) and Henderson (220). Lemuel Lynon (138) won by a 7-3 decision, while Holder (195) and Thomas (285) received forfeit wins.