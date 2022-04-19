Enterprise clinches playoff berth, delivers Whitton's 100th career win

Matt Whitton was presented the game ball for his 100th win as a head coach and his Enterprise baseball team clinched a playoff berth with a 5-0 victory at Dothan High on Tuesday night.

The loss knocked Dothan out of playoff contention as Enterprise is now 4-1 in Class 7A, Area 3 play and the runner-up behind Prattville (5-1), which won the tie-breaker to secure the area title after splitting the first two games with the Wildcats last week.

Dothan falls to 2-3 in the area and will play at Enterprise on Thursday to complete the series between the two schools. The Class 7A playoffs begin next week.

“Our guys have worked hard all year to get to this point and we were able to take care of it tonight,” Whitton said. “I thought we had a chance last week to lock it up, and we couldn’t get it done against a quality team (Prattville). We took Game 1 and had a chance to win another game at their place and just couldn’t get it done.

“We were able to bounce back and get a win tonight and kind of go ahead and punch our ticket and focus on what’s ahead next week.”

Enterprise starting pitcher Austin Acreman was tremendous on the mound, limiting the Wolves to just two hits over five innings – a single off the bat of Blake Wynn in the first inning and a single in the second inning off the fence in left-center field by Hunter Whitman, who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

“It was another quality start for him,” Whitton said. “He beat Prattville (4-3) last week and he continues to be our No. 1 and continues to give us a chance to win every time he goes out."

Acreman tired in the sixth inning, walking the leadoff batter and then hitting the next. Brady Richardson then entered in relief of Acreman and Wynn greeted him with a single to right field to load the bases with nobody out.

However, Richardson then got a strikeout and a double play to end the inning with the Wildcats clinging to a 3-0 advantage.

“It was huge to get a strikeout and a big double play ball,” Whitton said. “I thought that was their inning to kind of get us and get things back even and swing the momentum and we were able to get out of it unscathed and kind of swung the momentum back into our dugout.”

Dothan had threatened to score in the third inning when Max Conley walked to lead off and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Stokes Hallford and then to third on a groundout off the bat of Jon Finch. Wynn then sent a long drive to deep right field that was caught on the run to end the inning.

Enterprise got its first two runs in the fourth inning off Dothan starter Brody Lindsey, who also was pitching well.

A one out single by Richardson got the Wildcats going and he moved to second on a wild pitch. Lindsey then got a strikeout for the second out of the inning before Tal Sessions sent a hard grounder that went off Lindsey’s glove and Sessions beat the throw to first.

With Richardson on third, Sessions on first and Owen Burrow at the plate, Sessions broke slowly towards second base on a set play in hopes of getting in a rundown where Richardson could score, or coax a bad throw.

As Lindsey spun to throw in trying to get Sessions going to second base, the throw went off the second baseman’s glove. Richardson then came in to score and Sessions went to third. He would score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

“We felt like at that point of the game we needed to steal some momentum, so we chose to do that play and ultimately it worked out for us,” Whitton said. “It was an early break play and maybe get a throw away, which is exactly what happened. Luckily for us it turned out in our favor.”

Enterprise added a run in the fifth inning when Drew Shiver sent an opposite field hit into left field to score Jack Williams, who had singled, stole second and advanced to third on an infield hit by Noah Loy.

The Wildcats got some insurance in the seventh of reliever Hunter Williams when Payton Easterling drove in Shiver with a sacrifice fly and Sessions singled into right field off a diving Haze McCorkel’s glove to score Will Powell for a 5-0 lead.