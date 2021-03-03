Enterprise comes up just short against Oak Mountain in Class 7A championship game

BIRMINGHAM—Enterprise’s dream of a state title fell short Wednesday at UAB’s Bartow Arena.
Oak Mountain went on a decisive 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take the lead and hit enough free throws to hold off the Wildcats 41-37 in the Class 7A state championship game.
Though it fell short, Enterprise finished with a school-best state runner-up finish and ended with a 22-7 record.
They reached the finals with one of the school’s most memorable wins and plays during a 57-56 double overtime state semifinal victory over Spain Park on Tuesday, capped by Josh McCray’s game-ending putback and a subsequent pile of players on top of McCray.
“We had a great year, a great run,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of those guys in that locker room. They are in there hurting, man they are hurting, but a heck of a year.
“This experience for us when we look back is going to be one that brings us joy and one that we will remember forever. I know I will.
“Hopefully we won’t remember how we are feeling right now, but we will remember dogpiling on Josh after hitting a game-winner. We will remember the bus rides. We will remember spending the night in the hotels spending time together.”
Harrelson plans for Wednesday’s state finals appearance to be just the first of more to come.
“For any young basketball players in the Enterprise area, if you were able to come and witness how special this experience was, this is what we are working towards and working to get to (consistently),” Harrelson said.
“Falling short in this game will make us hungry to get back. We will go right back to work and put basketball on the map in Enterprise. We are serious about it. We care about it and have full intentions of doing everything we can to get back.”
Oak Mountain (24-9) won its first state title in the low-scoring game.
Both teams struggled offensively, but the Eagles struggled just slightly less and made enough plays down the stretch.
Enterprise hit only 34 percent from the floor (17-50) and had only one assist in the game – that coming on an inbounds play. Harrelson said Oak Mountain’s length, including 6-foot-11 post player Will Shaver, was tough to navigate.
“You watch them on film and you don’t realize how big they are,” Harrelson said. “Their length really, really bothered us. I think their smallest guy was their point guard and he was lightning quick. Everybody else was 6-foot-3 or up and they had a 6-11, 6-5 kids down there.”
Oak Mountain hit just 37.1 percent (13-35), but the Eagles knocked down five 3-pointers to one for the Wildcats. The Eagles also hit 10-of-23 free throws, including 5-of-8 in the final 41.6 seconds to help seal the win. Enterprise made just 2-of-8 free throws.
Enterprise took a 31-29 lead with 2:50 left on a putback by McCray, who had another monster game a night after hitting the game-winning shot in the semifinal. He finished with a game-high 18 points and also had eight rebounds.
McCray along with Elijah Terry, who had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds Wednesday, were both named to the all-tournament team.
After the McCray basket, Oak Mountain went on its 7-0 run to surge ahead 36-31 with 1:05 left.
“In a game that is such low scoring like that, a 7-0 run is devastating,” Harrelson said. “It is tough to recover from in a game that is already low scoring, especially that late in the game.”
Oak Mountain’s Noah Young, the eventual tournament MVP, drilled a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up 32-31.
Enterprise point guard Jalen Cunningham was called for an offensive foul on the ensuing play and the Eagles increased the lead to 34-31 with 2:03 left when Shaver scored down low after a lob pass.
Enterprise then missed on three shots down low, including two offensive rebounds, and Oak Mountain’s Shaver finally grabbed a defensive rebound and was fouled with 1:45 left.
The three close-range missed turned out to be critical, said Harrelson.
“We had some pretty good shots,” Harrelson said. “We got in the middle of their zone where we wanted to get it. We just couldn’t hit them.”
Shaver missed the first free throw, but made the second one to extend the margin to a two-possession game at 35-31.
The Wildcats’ Marshawn Fitzpatrick missed a shot on the other end and Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith made 1-of-2 free throws with 1:05 left to make it 36-31.
Enterprise’s Terry scored on a reverse layup around the 6-foot-11 Shaver to end the 7-0 Eagle run and cut the margin to 36-33 with 49.5 seconds left.
Oak Mountain’s Smith hit two free throws with 41.6 left and after both teams missed – Enterprise on a Hayes shot and Oak Mountain on two missed free throws – McCray scored down low to cut it to 38-35 with 23 seconds left.
Smith, who hit 7-of-13 free throws in the game and finished with 13 points, made two free throws, the first one bouncing high off the back rim before going in. The free throws made it 40-35 with 18.1 seconds left.
Enterprise missed a couple of shots on its end and Smith made 1-of-2 free throws with 5.4 seconds left before McCray scored on a putback right before the final horn.
Smith’s 13 points led Oak Mountain. Young followed with 10 points. Shaver earned seven points and seven rebounds and Matthew Heiberger had six points and eight rebounds.
Both teams struggled offensively in the opening half, which ended with a halftime football-type score of 11-8 in favor of Oak Mountain.
The Eagles hit just 4-of-19 shots (20.5 percent) in the half, including 1-of-9 on 3-pointers, while the Wildcats were a frigid 15.7 percent on 3-of-19 with misses on all three 3-pointers. Both teams were 2-of-4 on free throws.
Oak Mountain warmed up in the third quarter and took a 19-12 lead off 3-pointers by both Heiberger and Young, but Enterprise battled back and closed the gap to 22-20 by the end of the period.
The Wildcats, in one of their few good offensive stretches, opened up a 27-22 lead off a driving basket by Keion Dunlap, a right baseline jumper by Terry and a 3-pointer by Hayes off an inbounds play.
However, Oak Mountain answered with five straight points to tie it at 27. After an exchange of baskets, McCray put EHS up two with a putback, but the Eagles went on the key 7-0 run to go in front for good.