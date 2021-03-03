Enterprise comes up just short against Oak Mountain in Class 7A championship game

Harrelson plans for Wednesday’s state finals appearance to be just the first of more to come.

“For any young basketball players in the Enterprise area, if you were able to come and witness how special this experience was, this is what we are working towards and working to get to (consistently),” Harrelson said.

“Falling short in this game will make us hungry to get back. We will go right back to work and put basketball on the map in Enterprise. We are serious about it. We care about it and have full intentions of doing everything we can to get back.”

Oak Mountain (24-9) won its first state title in the low-scoring game.

Both teams struggled offensively, but the Eagles struggled just slightly less and made enough plays down the stretch.

Enterprise hit only 34 percent from the floor (17-50) and had only one assist in the game – that coming on an inbounds play. Harrelson said Oak Mountain’s length, including 6-foot-11 post player Will Shaver, was tough to navigate.