Enterprise, Dale County, Charles Henderson, Ashford win tournaments

Enterprise won all three of its games to win the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament, capping the title with a 67-41 win over Spanish Fort on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (4-0) opened with a 77-44 win over Jackson-Olin on Monday and beat host Thompson 67-64 on Tuesday when Josh McCray hit a driving jumper in the middle of the lane at the buzzer.
Quentin Hayes, who had 44 points over the three games, earned tournament MVP honors. Elijah Terry, who had 27 points during the tourney, was named to the all-tournament team.
In Wednesday’s title game, Jordan Hines led the Wildcats with 21 points and Terry had 14. Hayes and McCray both had nine points.
In Tuesday’s win over Thompson, Hayes led Enterprise with 21 points and eight rebounds, followed by McCray with 14 points and h Terry with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Cunningham chipped in eight points and a team-high five assists.
In Monday’s victory over Jackson-Olin, Hayes had 14 points, Cunningham 12 and Terry 10. Mykel Johnson had four steals.
Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament
Dale County wins tourney: Dale County defeated Florala 58-49 to capture the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament title Wednesday.
Keshaun Martin paced the Warriors with 23 points and eight rebounds. Cole Weed added 11 points and Steven Mitchell 10. Christian Ross grabbed 12 rebounds.
Rashad Coleman led Florala with 20 points and Antwaun Stone had 17.
3rd place game
G.W. Long 71, Ariton 67: Four players scored in double figures for both teams in Long’s win over Ariton.
For winning G.W. Long (3-2), Avery Roberts had 21 points, Kobie Stringer 20, Jackson Dasinger 15 and Hunter Whitehead 14.
For Ariton, Landon Tyler had 20 points, Ian Senn 19, Hayes Floyd 16 and Isaiah Johnson 10.
5th place game
Providence 81, Rehobeth 73: In the tournament fifth-place game, Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 81-73.
Powell Phillips had four players score in double figures, led by Powell Phillips with 21 points. Grant Weatherford followed with 16. Abe Chancellor had 13 and Gus Goldsborough had 11.
Parker Turner paced Rehobeth with 23 points and Kase Keasler had 16.
7th place game
Wicksburg 41, Daleville 39: Graeme Ward’s putback at the buzzer gave Wicksburg the win.
Devontae White led Wicksburg (2-3) with nine points and Ward added eight.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville with 10 points.
Karen Keller Thanksgiving Tournament
Charles Henderson boys 65, Cottonwood 9: Charles Henderson went undefeated to win the Karen Keller Thanksgiving Tournament in Ozark, winning its third and final game with a 65-9 win over Cottonwood.
Akeives Shorts had 28 points and Tay Knox 11 to lead the winning Trojans. Jywon Boyd added nine points.
Raymond Bryant had six of the nine Cottonwood points.
Shorts, Knox and Zach Henderson earned all-tournament honors for Charles Henderson.
Bryant and Anglin earned all-tournament honors for Cottonwood.
Geneva County 52, Carroll 49: Emmanuel Henderson had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and J’Quan Broxson had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Geneva County (4-2).
Raquille Reed had 15 points, LA Shider 12 and Takoda McLeod 11 for Carroll.
Henderson and Colby Fuller earned all-tournament honors for Geneva County.
Reed, McLeod and Jordan Killings were named to the all-tournament team for Carroll.
Carroll 43, Cottonwood 31 (Tuesday): LA Shider led Carroll with 11 points and seven rebounds, Takoda McLeod had 10 points and Jordan Killings had seven points and eight rebounds.
Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with 12 points.
NMA Tournament
Ashford girls win tourney: Ashford defeated host Northside Methodist Academy 48-30 to win the tournament championship on Tuesday.
Trinity McCree led Ashford with 18 points, followed by Jakena Curl with 10.
On Monday, Ashford defeated Bethlehem 47-13 as Hope Hogan scored 14 and Nevaeh Williams 12.
