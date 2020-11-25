Enterprise, Dale County, Charles Henderson, Ashford win tournaments

Enterprise won all three of its games to win the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament, capping the title with a 67-41 win over Spanish Fort on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (4-0) opened with a 77-44 win over Jackson-Olin on Monday and beat host Thompson 67-64 on Tuesday when Josh McCray hit a driving jumper in the middle of the lane at the buzzer.

Quentin Hayes, who had 44 points over the three games, earned tournament MVP honors. Elijah Terry, who had 27 points during the tourney, was named to the all-tournament team.

In Wednesday’s title game, Jordan Hines led the Wildcats with 21 points and Terry had 14. Hayes and McCray both had nine points.

In Tuesday’s win over Thompson, Hayes led Enterprise with 21 points and eight rebounds, followed by McCray with 14 points and h Terry with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Cunningham chipped in eight points and a team-high five assists.

In Monday’s victory over Jackson-Olin, Hayes had 14 points, Cunningham 12 and Terry 10. Mykel Johnson had four steals.

Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament

Dale County wins tourney: Dale County defeated Florala 58-49 to capture the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament title Wednesday.