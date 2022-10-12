Enterprise defeats Dothan to win volleyball area championship

The play-by-play sheet of Enterprise’s Class 7A, Area 3 championship match against Dothan Wednesday consistently listed a Wildcat player earning a kill off an assist from Heather Holtz.

At least, it seemed that way on every play.

The Wildcats earned 55 percent of their scoring off 41 kills during a dominating three-set 25-15, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of the Wolves at the Enterprise High gym.

Both teams advanced to the championship match with semifinal wins earlier in the day. Enterprise took a 25-8, 25-6, 25-6 win over Prattville, which swept R.E. Lee in an opening-round match. Dothan defeated Jeff Davis 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 in the other semifinal.

Both Enterprise and Dothan advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery next Thursday morning. The Wildcats (39-7), ranked No. 2 in the state poll, face Region 2 runner-up Fairhope (19-16), while the Wolves (18-17) play top-ranked McGill-Toolen (45-8), the Region 2 winner. Both matches are at 10:15 a.m.

A win by either moves them to the regional semifinals on Friday and also to a spot into the Class 7A State Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Birmingham.

Enterprise goes into the regional tournament after earning its 44th area tournament title in the last 46 years with Wednesday’s win over Dothan.

“We are ready for postseason,” Enterprise head coach Jennifer Graham said. “That is what you work all summer for – to get ready for postseason. We have put the time in and we have had a lot of tournaments this season as every weekend we have been gone, trying to get better and play good competition. So we are ready for this week at the regionals.

“It will be a tough road. We have to keep them (the girls) mentally strong in preparing for the teams that we are playing next and to just be the best version of ourselves.”

While Enterprise is a regular at the regional tournament, Dothan goes for the first time since 2019 and the first time as a Class 7A member. The Wolves went as a Class 6A program back in 2019 following the school consolidation.

“I am excited that we finally made it again,” Dothan head coach Brianne Kent said. “It has been a long time. These girls have worked hard all season and they deserve to be there.”

The Wildcats dominated Wednesday’s area championship against Dothan behind their superior height and hard-hitting. Five different players did plenty of damage, led by outside hitters Jadyn Britton and Abigail Wiggins with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Right side player Taylor Danford followed with seven kills.

The Wildcats also got six kills from middle Morgan Williams and three from fellow middle player Alivia Freeman. The two middles combined for 11 kills earlier in the Prattville match.

“Our outside get most of the balls (for kills) but our middles have been contributing this year,” Graham said. “Most teams don’t have two middles and that is something that we are blessed with, having two middles and both are still young – a sophomore (Williams) and a junior (Freeman). They are picking it up. We will rely on them in the postseason.

“They are tall and athletic and they are multi-talented.”

Holtz, a 6-foot junior, delivered on most of those kills, finishing with 39 assists in the championship match and 71 overall on the day.

“She is our quarterback,” Graham said. “She is mixing it up and using all of our hitters. That is going to be the key to success (next week), moving the ball around because we have enough hitters that have the ability to hit.

“She does a good job of moving it around and also reading the blockers on the other side. She is very intelligent. She will also take the opportunity to get a kill herself anytime. If there is a tight ball, she wants it. She can sling it.”

Katie Warren led the Enterprise serving during the match against Dothan with four aces and Holtz added three aces. Defensively, Lily Rhoades earned 12 digs, while Wiggins had six and Danford five.

Zaele Curry led the Wolves with four kills, three blocks and 17 digs, while Isabella Dougherty had two kills and two blocks and AnnaKay Karabin had a team-high five kills. Dougherty and Karabin also had an ace each, the only two for Dothan. Amara Menefee added three kills and five digs.

Lauren Yu delivered eight assists and Ella Wood four assists for Dothan, while Marah Delgado had a team-high 13 digs and Kayden Martin had six digs.

Dothan played tough early in the first set, down only 10-9, but the Wildcats began to take control by scoring four straight to make it 14-9. Britton had three kills and Holtz had one in the flurry.

The Wolves, behind a kill and an ace by Karabin, cut it to 14-11, but Enterprise dominated the rest of the set, scoring 11 of the last 15 points.

Dothan took a quick 2-0 lead in the second set, but the Wildcats answered with seven straight points and added streaks of five straight and nine straight in building a commanding 22-5 advantage before setting for a 25-7 victory in the set.

In the third set, Dothan once started strong, seizing a 5-2 lead off Wildcat hitting errors. Enterprise, though, regained the hitting strokes and turned a 6-4 deficit into a 15-6 advantage with 11 straight points. Wiggins and Danford both had three kills off Holtz sets during the stretch and Williams added two kills off Holtz assists.

Enterprise maintained control the rest of the way and fittingly ended the match with a Britton kill off a Holtz assist to make the final set score 25-12.

“We fight as hard as we can, but they are a great ball team and they have a lot of height where we don’t have a lot of height,” Dothan’s Kent said. “We do the best we can with what we have and we fight for every point, which is what I all I can ask them (the girls) to do.”

EHS sweeps Prattville: Enterprise opened with its 25-8, 25-6, 25-6 win over Prattville.

Holtz delivered 32 assists in the match with Britton earning 12 kills, Wiggins and Freeman six each, Williams five and Danford three. Wiggins earned seven aces, Rhodes six aces and Holtz two in the match, while Rhoades had seven digs and Wiggins had five digs.

Dothan downs Jeff Davis: Dothan won its opening match 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.

Curry earned 12 kills, four aces and seven digs. Dougherty followed with 11 kills, three aces and three blocks. Delgado amassed eight aces and three digs and Menefee contributed seven kills, six digs and three assists, while Yu delivered 26 assists, three aces and two digs. Martin added three digs and Peyton Preston two kills.