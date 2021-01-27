Enterprise defeats Houston Academy in wrestling

Enterprise won four of the six contested individual matches and received five forfeits to beat Houston Academy 53-24 in a dual match Tuesday night in Enterprise.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106-pound weight class), Grier Hunt (113), Cody Kirk (126) and Will Gottsacker (152) were the Wildcat winners on the mat, while Zach McFarland (120), Kaden Franke (170), Brandon Messmer (182), Carson Phillips (195 and Michael Wyrosdick (285) picked up the forfeit wins.

Houston Academy winners were Kennan Beaver (126) and Andrew Gil (138) in matches and Jack Jones (145) and Jay Morris (160) with forfeits.

Holmes-Smith won her 106-match over Trip Rane and Hunt won over Luke Thornton, both on first-period pins. Kirk earned a 16-0 tech fall decision over Hughes Williams and Gottsacker took a first-period pin over Chase Buntin.

HA’s Beaver beat Enterprise’s Trace Woodward on a pin with just 22 seconds left in the match and Gil earned a second-period pin over Austin Davis.

The teams had seven exhibition matches after the dual meet and Enterprise won five - Paxton Hanshaw pinned John McDonald; Kameron Stiffler beat Rane 14-0; McFarland pinned Thornton, Austin Walker won 11-3 over Krish Anand and Gottsacker won 16-3 over Jones.

Houston Academy exhibition winners were Lucius Renshaw and Gil. Renshaw pinned Loriah Castro and Gil pinned Nicolas Rodriguez. Both were first-period pins.