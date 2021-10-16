Enterprise defeats Jeff Davis in shootout

The Cats reached the visitor’s 6-yard line but time ran out in the half.

Jeff Davis came out for the second half a’blazing and scored on its first play from scrimmage, a 57-yard run by Brown with 11:48 showing on the third period clock.

The Cats responded in four plays with a 60-yard drive capped by a 6-yard Johnson TD run with 9:30 left in the quarter. Drew Pickard added the PAT and EHS was up 45-18.

That lead lasted 32 seconds before being trimmed by a touchdown scored by the Vols’ Joshua Richardson on a 67-yard dash with 8:58 still to play in the third period. A successful 2-point conversion followed.

The score remained unchanged until the 2:04 mark of the third frame when Boyd capped an 11-play, 49-yard EHS drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Pickard added the PAT, pushing the Cats’ lead to 52-26.

The Vols didn’t roll over and quit. They launched an 80-yard drive that ended in the EHS end zone after a 6-yard run by Richardson with 11:36 left in the game. Richardson added the 2-point conversion as the Vols cut it 52-34.