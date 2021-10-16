Enterprise defeats Jeff Davis in shootout

ENTERPRISE --- The Enterprise Wildcats had reasons to celebrate when the Jeff Davis Vols left Wildcat Stadium after Friday night’s Class 7A, Region 2 football war.
The Cats (7-2, 3-2) celebrated a 60-40 win against the Vols to improve to 11-14 in the series that began in 1968.
Enterprise also celebrated securing a playoff spot, moved into a third-place with Prattville (5-3, 3-2) in the region. Prattville edged the Cats 17-16 on Oct. 1.
The total of 100 combined points were the most in Wildcat Stadium history and is one missed PAT shy of the team’s single-game record of 101 scored in 2010 in Auburn High’s 57-44 win in Duck Samford Stadium, where the Wildcats and Tigers have a chance to break that mark ahead of them.
Enterprise, playing on Senior Night, scored early and often against Jeff Davis, opening with an 8-play, 70-yard drive that Amare Griffin ended with an 11-yard touchdown run with 9:14 to play in the first quarter. Mykel Johnson ran for the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Enterprise defenders forced Jeff Davis to punt on the visitors’ opening series and a 27-yard punt put the EHS offense in business at the home 36-yard line.
Three plays later, Griffin bolted into the Vols end zone on an elusive wing reverse that covered the drive’s final 33 yards with 6:49 left in the first period. Zy’Air Boyd ran for the 2-point conversion, making it 16-0.
Jeff Davis scored on its next possession, a 6-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard run by Marceldrick Brown with 5:06 yet to play in the opening stanza, cutting the margin to 16-6.
The Cats roared back with their third touchdown drive, this one a 5-play, 50-yard march that produced a 14-yard TD run by Johnson with 3:36 left in the first quarter. Quentin Hayes ran for the 2-point conversion as EHS led 24-6.
The EHS defense forced another punt on the next Vols possession and put the ball in play at the visitors’ 44-yard line.
Hayes completed a 44-yard scoring pass to Johnson with 1:16 to play in the first quarter. Boyd ran for the 2-point conversion to push EHS up 32-6.
The Vols next possession ended on a pass interception by Aiden White at the end of the first period.
The Cats launched a 15-play, 81-yard, time-consuming drive that yielded a touchdown on a 7-yard Johnson run with 4:28 left in the second quarter and a 38-6 Wildcat lead.
Starting at its 45-yard line after the ensuing kickoff return, Jeff Davis scored on its fourth snap on a 6-yard run by D.J. Harris with 2:47 left in the first half, cutting the Wildcat lead to 38-12.
After throwing a rare interception, the Cats returned the favor when Keion Dunlap snagged a JD pass and set the Cats up for business at their 41 with 1:49 to work with before halftime.
The Cats reached the visitor’s 6-yard line but time ran out in the half.
Jeff Davis came out for the second half a’blazing and scored on its first play from scrimmage, a 57-yard run by Brown with 11:48 showing on the third period clock.
The Cats responded in four plays with a 60-yard drive capped by a 6-yard Johnson TD run with 9:30 left in the quarter. Drew Pickard added the PAT and EHS was up 45-18.
That lead lasted 32 seconds before being trimmed by a touchdown scored by the Vols’ Joshua Richardson on a 67-yard dash with 8:58 still to play in the third period. A successful 2-point conversion followed.
The score remained unchanged until the 2:04 mark of the third frame when Boyd capped an 11-play, 49-yard EHS drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Pickard added the PAT, pushing the Cats’ lead to 52-26.
The Vols didn’t roll over and quit. They launched an 80-yard drive that ended in the EHS end zone after a 6-yard run by Richardson with 11:36 left in the game. Richardson added the 2-point conversion as the Vols cut it 52-34.
Enterprise had to punt for the only time Friday on its next possession but got the ball back immediately when Eric Winters intercepted a Jeff Davis pass and returned it for a touchdown … that was negated by an EHS penalty.
Not to worry.
The EHS offense used eight plays, overcame a 10-yard penalty and scored when Hayes broke through the middle of the visitors’ defense and scampered 31 yards for what proved to be Enterprise’s last touchdown of the night with 5:51 left to play.
Boyd ran for the 2-point conversion and EHS led 60-34.
Facing EHS reserve defenders, the Vols drove 71 yards in 10 plays and scored on an 18-yard pass from Malcolm Simpson to Ra-Kel McCall with 52 seconds left in the game, making the final 60-40.
Six EHS runners combined for 436 yards on 55 rushes, led by Johnson with 141 yards on 15 carries and Griffin with 139 yards on 20 rushes. Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass. Griffin had two TDs.
Hayes had six rushes for 81 yards and Boyd added 40 yards on five attempts. Both had one TD.
Enterprise added 84 passing yards for a total offense of 520 yards.
Jeff Davis earned 213 yards on 28 rushes and added 167 passing yards for a 380-yard total.
The teams combined for 230 yards in penalties, mostly in the second half.
EHS seniors include Boyd, Hayes, Wyatt Self, Noah Battenburg, Tyler Blackmon, Jackson Blount, Duwane Buckner, Bryant Burns, Nick Cox, Darrell Davis, Jamel Fils-Aime’, Eran Foye, Harrison Gammill, Ethan George, John Jones, Shaun Lackey, Dekaine Leonard, Jordan Liddell, Xavier Moore, Matthew Reed, Mills Smith, Josiah Soles, Austin Strickland, Myles Taylor, Keith Warren and Nate Webber.