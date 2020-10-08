Enterprise dives past Smiths Station

The Panthers got nothing going offensively in the first half. After a three-and-out, Enterprise went on another long drive. The Cats came up empty, however, when a fumble on a handoff exchange resulted in a turnover on third-and-goal from the 3.

Smiths again went three-and-out on its next two possessions – the second of which ended when Enterprise linebacker L.Z. Leonard sacked quarterback Corey Minton for a 10-yard loss on third-and-2 from the 28.

The Cats’ drove to paydirt with the ensuing punt. McCray took a pitch on a counter, then pitched back to Aiden White, who threw a strike to quarterback Hayes running alone up the right sideline.

The “Philly Special” play went for 33 yards and a first down at the 12-yard line. Mykel Johnson then carried off the right side for 11 and a first-and-goal at the 1. McCray took a direct snap and powered into the end zone off right guard for the score with 2:20 left in the first half.

Smiths Station got its second first down of the half on its next possession. It’s third came on a holding penalty against the Cats, but the Panthers trailed 13-0 at halftime. The Panthers didn’t have a snap on Enterprise’s side of the field in that half.