Enterprise dominates in semis, returning to Class 7A state title game

“We fell short last year. We remember that and we want to come back stronger and hopefully we can finish the deal.”

Enterprise’s offense was in high gear Thursday, hitting a sparkling 56.9 percent from the floor (29-of-51) behind a flurry of fastbreaks and an efficient halfcourt game. Of the 29 baskets, 17 were layups and three were dunks. The Wildcats had 13 assists to 11 turnovers in the game.

“We wanted to get up and down as much as we could,” Harrelson said. “We felt they had an advantage in a halfcourt game (because of their height), so we wanted to make it a full-court up-and-down game and we were able to do that for a good chunk of the game.”

Even despite six blocked shots by Spain Park’s Colin Turner, a University of North Georgia signee, the Wildcats kept attacking the inside, scoring three times in four early fourth-quarter possessions over Turner in the halfcourt set.