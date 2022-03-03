Enterprise dominates in semis, returning to Class 7A state title game

BIRMINGHAM - No last-second drama was needed this time.
A year after beating Spain Park in the state semifinals on a buzzer-beater in the second overtime, the Enterprise Wildcats came out attacking from the onset and never trailed in Thursday’s Class 7A state semifinal rematch against the Jaguars.
The Wildcats constantly attacked with the fastbreak, to the rim in the halfcourt set and with full-court pressure on defense in totally controlling the action on the way to earning a spot in the state championship game for the second straight season.
With all three phases in full attack mode, the Wildcats seized a quick lead early in the first minute and never relinquished the advantage in a 73-58 win over Spain Park at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The Wildcats (24-6) play in the championship on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena against James Clemens, which was a 80-66 winner in the other semifinal game. A year ago, EHS lost 41-37 in the finals to Oak Mountain
“It is special (to reach the finals),” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “This doesn’t come around every single year. We are very fortunate. We have good players who are good kids who are listening and buying in to everything we are talking about doing. It is so special to put ourselves in the position to be in the state championship game.
“We fell short last year. We remember that and we want to come back stronger and hopefully we can finish the deal.”
Enterprise’s offense was in high gear Thursday, hitting a sparkling 56.9 percent from the floor (29-of-51) behind a flurry of fastbreaks and an efficient halfcourt game. Of the 29 baskets, 17 were layups and three were dunks. The Wildcats had 13 assists to 11 turnovers in the game.
“We wanted to get up and down as much as we could,” Harrelson said. “We felt they had an advantage in a halfcourt game (because of their height), so we wanted to make it a full-court up-and-down game and we were able to do that for a good chunk of the game.”
Even despite six blocked shots by Spain Park’s Colin Turner, a University of North Georgia signee, the Wildcats kept attacking the inside, scoring three times in four early fourth-quarter possessions over Turner in the halfcourt set.
“If you settle for a bunch of jumpers, it is just too long and they will outrebound us over time if we are not down in the paint,” Harrelson said. “It was a point of emphasis for us to be in attack mode, attacking the rim and living in the paint. We eventually started going through those guys and got some and-ones. I thought it was key for us to continue to attack the paint.”
Enterprise also attacked with a full-court press and some traps, including “blind traps” when Jaguar ball handlers didn't see it coming. The Wildcats forced 20 Spain Park turnovers and earned several jump-ball tie-ups. They cashed the turnovers in for 20 points.
“We talked to our guys all week long about relentless pressure, defending for 94 feet and playing with a toughness and intensity,” Harrelson said. “I could not be more proud of our guys for doing that for four quarters.”
Two of the turnovers came when Spain Park couldn’t inbound the ball in the mandatory five seconds after EHS made baskets early in the third quarter when the Wildcats took a 26-23 lead to 32-23.
“We been practicing face guarding them on the inbound instead of behind them and that helped,” Wildcat senior Kenneth Mitchell Jr. said.
Enterprise also outrebounded Spain Park 30-28. The Wildcats had 10 offensive rebounds and converted those into 14 points.
Enterprise had four of its five starters score in double figures with the other starter just outside the area. Elijah Terry scored 19 points and also had a team-high eight rebounds and co-team high four assists. Mitchell had 16 points and three block shots. Keion Dunlap had 12 and Tomar Hobdy had 10 points plus four assists and three block shots. Quentin Hayes had eight points.
Spain Park, which finished the season 27-8, was led by Turner with 17 points and nine rebounds, in addition to his six block shots. Josh Harrington followed with 18 points and eight rebounds and Chase James had 10 points.
The Jaguars hit a respectable 45.7 percent from the floor (21-of-46), including 7-of-17 on 3-pointers, though Enterprise guards were able to partly block a few three attempts.
The Wildcats came out roaring early, building a 7-0 lead a minute and a half into the game. Mitchell, who had 11 first-half points for EHS, hit a 3-pointer on the game’s opening possession. A steal off the press and layup by Hayes seconds after Mitchell’s trey made it 5-0 just 27 seconds into the game.
Two EHS possessions later, Dunlap scored in the paint to make it 7-0.
A 3-pointer by Spain Park’s James only temporary stopped EHS as the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run after that to build a 16-3 margin. Mitchell hit two layups off and Jordan Hines scored on a putback and free throw to highlight the surge.
Spain Park slowly came back, though. The Jaguars, behind the inside play of the 6-foot-9 Turner and 6-foot-7 Sam Wright, cut it to 18-12 by the end of the first quarter and down to 18-16 early in the second quarter. Turner had six points and Wright five in a 13-2 Spain Park run.
Enterprise maintained the lead the rest of the half and went up 26-21 at intermission following a layup by Mitchell right before the buzzer.
After a bank shot by Spain Park’s Turner opened the third quarter, Enterprise pulled out to a 32-25 lead behind a layup from Terry off a nice pass from Hobdy, a fastbreak layup by Hobdy after a steal and a pull-up jumper by Hayes. The Terry and Hayes baskets came after the five-second inbound violations by the Jaguars.
“Those were huge, but it wasn’t anything fancy,” Harrelson said. “I just told our guys, ‘Life or death. Deny your man the ball, face guard him. If you are on the ball, try to get a deflection.’”
Turner scored on a fastbreak slam and in the lane for Spain Park, but the rest of the quarter belonged to Enterprise. The Wildcats scored the period’s final 11 points to open up a 43-27 lead. The fastbreak produced baskets by Dunlap and Mykel Johnson, while the halfcourt set featured a 3-pointer by Mitchell off a good pass from Terry, an uncontested dunk by Terry after a pass from Dunlap and a foul-line jumper by Terry.
While the Wildcat offense was efficient in the 11-0 run, the defense was just as sparkling, forcing three turnovers and the Jaguars into 0-of-4 shooting during the five-minute stretch.