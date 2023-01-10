Enterprise dominates three foes at Russell County meet

In its final tune-up before the opening round of the Class 7A State Duals on Thursday, the Enterprise wrestling team overpowered three teams during a meet Tuesday at Russell County High School in Seale.

Enterprise defeated the host Warriors 46-27, LaGrange (Ga.) 78-6 and Reeltown 69-12. The Wildcats won 28 of 33 individual matches with 24 wins by pinfalls despite resting unbeaten standout Cody Kirk.

Seven of the Enterprise wrestlers won all three of their matches. They were Paxton Hanshaw (113-pound weight class), Kameron Stiffler (120), Grier Hunt (126), Lemuel Lynon (138), Kaemon Smith (145), Sam Lynon (160) and Brandon Bethea (182). Of the seven, Stiffler, Hunt and Smith all won their three on pinfalls.

Dezmon Thomas (285) was 2-0, while Groshawn Sellers (285) and Alex Braman (170) both went 1-0. Kameron Stiffler (106), Sam Bright (132), Ryan Burke (152) and Marcus Holder (195) went 2-1 on the night. Keith Bonner (170) went 1-1.

Lemuel Lynon had one of the more exciting wins, earning a sudden-death 5-3 win on a takedown against Russell County.

Enterprise wrestlers also went 4-1 in exhibition matches with Evan Nelson, Evan Wittman and Konner Galvez winning against Russell County and Jaalil Cohen against Reeltown. Ethan Maquet took the exhibition loss.

The Wildcats travel to Baker of Mobile for a first-round State Duals match-up on Thursday night.