Enterprise and Dothan moved up in the state football poll, while Charles Henderson and Elba stayed near the top in their classifications in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll released Wednesday morning.

Enterprise moved into the top five in Class 7A at No. 5, jumping up two spots following a win last week plus losses by previous top five teams Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville. Dothan slid up a spot to No. 7 in the poll, just behind Hoover.

The No. 5 state ranking is Enterprise’s highest in 29 years going back to the third week of 1994 when the Wildcats were No. 2. The No. 7 ranking is the best for Dothan in its four-year history.

Meanwhile, Charles Henderson in 5A and Elba in Class 1A both stayed at No. 2 in their polls.

Four other Dothan Eagle coverage teams are ranked this week – Houston Academy at No. 7 and Pike County at No. 9 in Class 3A, Goshen at No. 8 and Ariton at No. 9 in Class 2A. Goshen moved up a spot, while Ariton, a 33-20 loser last week to Dale County, dropped down three spots.

Five other area teams received votes, but didn’t make the top 10. They are Headland and Eufaula in Class 5A, G.W. Long in 2A, Kinston in 1A and Lakeside School in AISA. All received a ninth-place or a 10th-place vote from one writer among the 20 voters.

Four top 10 games this week: With Ariton staying in the poll, the Dothan Eagle coverage area has four games pitting two top 10 teams this week.

Enterprise takes its No. 5 ranking to No. 2 ranked Auburn in a Class 7A battle on Friday, while Ariton, ranked No. 9 in 2A, hosts No. 4 Highland Home. A day earlier on Thursday, No. 2 Charles Henderson hosts Class 7A No. 9 Mary Montgomery in Troy.

The other top 10 game is in Georgia as nearby Early County, ranked No. 3 in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, travels to No. 1 Schley County in a Region 1A, Division II play.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (19); 1-0; 237

2. Auburn (1); 1-0; 173

3. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 167

4. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 125

5. Enterprise; 1-0; 103

6. Hoover; 0-1; 98

7. Dothan; 1-0; 65

8. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 64

9. Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 53

10. Foley; 1-0; 26

Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0) 9, Spain Park (1-0) 8, Baker (1-0) 4, Fairhope (1-0) 4, Daphne (1-0) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 1, Prattville (0-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 237

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 182

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 151

4. Parker; 1-0; 127

5. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 106

6. Hartselle; 0-1; 91

7. Mountain Brook; 0-1; 80

8. Theodore; 0-1; 48

9. Pelham; 1-0; 40

10. Benjamin Russell; 1-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 12, Gadsden City (1-0) 9, St. Paul's (1-0) 8, Fort Payne (0-1) 5, Homewood (0-1) 4, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 3, Helena (1-0) 3, Hueytown (0-1) 3, Oxford (1-0) 3, Decatur (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Ramsay (19); 1-0; 237

2. Charles Henderson (1); 0-0; 181

3. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 156

4. Faith-Mobile; 1-0; 130

5. Moody; 1-0; 96

6. UMS-Wright; 0-1; 94

7. Beauregard; 1-0; 75

8. Gulf Shores; 1-0; 59

9. Demopolis; 1-0; 40

10. Leeds; 0-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (0-0) 19, Guntersville (1-0) 6, Scottsboro (1-0) 6, B.C. Rain (1-0) 4, Fairview (1-0) 2, Headland (1-0) 2, Eufaula (0-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Andalusia (17); 1-0; 231

2. Cherokee Co. (2); 1-0; 174

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 165

4. Jackson (1); 0-0; 138

5. Oneonta; 1-0; 104

6. Jacksonville; 1-0; 103

7. Anniston; 1-0; 78

8. Handley; 1-0; 66

9. T.R. Miller; 1-0; 39

10. West Morgan; 1-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (0-1) 14, Priceville (0-1) 3, Deshler (0-1) 2, West Blocton (1-0) 2, Bayside Aca. (1-0) 1, Etowah (0-1) 1, Randolph (0-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. St. James (17); 1-0; 229

2. Gordo (1); 1-0; 157

3. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 156

4. Mars Hill Bible (1); 1-0; 151

5. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 113

6. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 96

7. Houston Aca.; 1-0; 83

8. Sylvania; 0-0; 62

9. Pike Co.; 0-0; 43

10. Geraldine; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 11, Straughn (0-0) 9, Ohatchee (1-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Thomasville (0-0) 2, W.S. Neal (1-0) 2, Fayette Co. (1-0) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1, Winfield (1-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 0-0; 240

2. B.B. Comer; 1-0; 171

3. Pisgah; 0-0; 153

4. Highland Home; 1-0; 146

5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-0; 113

6. Reeltown; 1-0; 105

7. Vincent; 1-0; 78

8. Goshen; 1-0; 50

9. Ariton; 0-1; 36

10. Aliceville; 0-1; 13

Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-0) 12, Collinsville (0-0) 11, Lanett (1-0) 10, G.W. Long (0-0) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (15); 0-0; 223

2. Elba (1); 1-0; 170

3. Pickens Co. (2); 1-0; 163

4. Meek (1); 1-0; 141

5. Sweet Water (1); 1-0; 120

6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 93

7. Lynn; 0-0; 72

8. Brantley; 0-1; 71

9. Millry; 0-1; 23

10. Florala; 0-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Coosa Chr. (0-1) 13, Linden (1-0) 11, Loachapoka (1-0) 11, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Georgiana (0-1) 2, Keith (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 2, Kinston (1-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (19); 2-0; 235

2. Lee-Scott; 1-0; 173

3. Patrician (1); 1-1; 150

4. Lowndes Aca.; 1-0; 147

5. Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 110

6. Chambers Aca.; 1-1; 93

7. Autauga Aca.; 2-0; 71

8. Clarke Prep; 1-1; 64

9. Southern Aca.; 2-0; 44

10. Banks Aca.; 1-0; 32

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (2-0) 8, South Choctaw Aca. (0-1) 7, Fort Dale Aca. (2-0) 3, Lakeside (2-0) 2, Escambia Aca. (1-1) 1.