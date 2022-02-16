Enterprise downs Auburn, advances to Southeast Regional finals

MONTGOMERY - Ken Mitchell and Quentin Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer each to ignite a pivotal 12-0 run and Enterprise’s defense held Auburn to just nine second-half points on Wednesday, helping the Wildcats pull away to a 50-31 Class 7A Southeast Tournament win at Garrett Coliseum.
Enterprise (22-6), last year’s state runner-up, advanced to the regional tournament finals on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. against Smiths Station, a 63-60 winner over Jeff Davis on Wednesday. The winner advances to the state semifinals in Birmingham.
The teams met in early December at Smiths Station with Enterprise winning 65-61.
“They are playing really well right now,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “I am not sure of their record, but they don’t have a bunch of losses. I do know that. They are well coached.”
Enterprise enters after pulling away from a 23-22 halftime lead against Auburn.
The Tigers eased out in front 24-23 and again 26-25 with 4:19 left in the third quarter, but the Wildcats went on the 12-0 run to build a 37-26 by the end of the third quarter.
Mitchell, who led Enterprise with 15 points and four steals, hit a 3-pointer in the right corner off a kick-out pass from Elijah Terry. Two plays later, Hayes, who had 10 points, added another 3-pointer in the right corner. The threes gave EHS a 31-26 lead with 2:43 left in the third.
“If I remember correctly they were off transition, early offense of driving and kicking out,” Harrelson said. “When those guys are open in the corner, we want them to shoot it and let it go. Two big shots. If you hit two threes in three possessions in a game like this, it is a momentum swing.”
Mykel Johnson added another 3-points – this time off a layup and free throw before Terry earned a putback and added 1-of-2 free throws shortly later to make it 37-26.
The Wildcats quickly built the advantage to double figures in the fourth quarter and eventually pulled away to the 19-point win.
After hitting just 30.4 percent (7-of-23) in the first half, Enterprise’s offense warmed up to hit 47.6 percent in the second half (10-of-21), including the two 3-pointers.
More importantly, Enterprise’s defense made life tough on Auburn all night, but especially in the second half. The Tigers made just 2-of-19 shots in the final two quarters and didn’t score from the field in the last 12 minutes with the final five points coming on free throws.
Harrelson also felt his team’s defense had a big impact in the game. The Wildcats had a handful of block shots inside, including two before and during the 3-point flurry.
“I thought we were able to get out and pressure them in the full court better (in the second half),” Harrelson said.
In addition to Mitchell’s 15 points, Hayes had 10 points and Terry, despite a rough night shooting (2-of-12), nearly had a double-double of nine points and nine rebounds. Tomar Hobdy also had nine points, highlighted by 7-of-8 free throws.
Auburn, which finished 18-11, was led by JaKeith Carr with nine points and Jayden Buckley with nine points and five rebounds. Caden Brown had a team-high eight rebounds.