Enterprise downs Auburn, advances to Southeast Regional finals

MONTGOMERY - Ken Mitchell and Quentin Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer each to ignite a pivotal 12-0 run and Enterprise’s defense held Auburn to just nine second-half points on Wednesday, helping the Wildcats pull away to a 50-31 Class 7A Southeast Tournament win at Garrett Coliseum.

Enterprise (22-6), last year’s state runner-up, advanced to the regional tournament finals on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. against Smiths Station, a 63-60 winner over Jeff Davis on Wednesday. The winner advances to the state semifinals in Birmingham.

The teams met in early December at Smiths Station with Enterprise winning 65-61.

“They are playing really well right now,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “I am not sure of their record, but they don’t have a bunch of losses. I do know that. They are well coached.”

Enterprise enters after pulling away from a 23-22 halftime lead against Auburn.

The Tigers eased out in front 24-23 and again 26-25 with 4:19 left in the third quarter, but the Wildcats went on the 12-0 run to build a 37-26 by the end of the third quarter.