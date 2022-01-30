Enterprise downs Dothan; wins area regular-season title

ENTERPRISE --- In the first meeting 11 days ago, defense sparked Dothan over Enterprise.
The Wildcats, though, flipped the script Saturday night, relying on its defense during a 59-51 win before a near capacity crowd at Wildcat Arena.
Enterprise built a 14-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter and fought off several Dothan rally efforts the rest of the way. The win clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title for the Wildcats (18-6, 4-1), who will host the postseason area tournament next week.
“To be able to win the area championship in the regular season is huge,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “To be able to host and play at home is a big advantage like it was for us tonight.”
Part of that “advantage” was the crowd at Wildcat Arena, which was filled except for the top corner of one section on the visiting side.
“What a great crowd we had – best crowd we have had all year,” Harrelson. “They were great. They were loud and you could hear them. They got us over the hump. It was just a great crowd.”
Dothan, which continued its roller coaster season, fell to 12-15 overall and 3-3 in area play.
“The last time I know they struggled a bit (shooting) but I didn’t believe they would struggle at home nor did I believe they would struggle at all,” Dothan head coach Janasky Fleming of the Wildcats. “They have a good shooting team and a lot of good leaders. I thought they did a much better job of getting the ball inside to No. 3 and he did major work inside. He is a high-level player.”
That No. 3 is Elijah Terry, who had a big night with 24 points to pace EHS. Ken Mitchell added 14 points, but to Harrelson, the heroes were spread out.
“I felt we had some guys step up tonight,” Harrelson said. “I felt like Tre Kemmerlin played some huge minutes with two third-quarter baskets and one in the fourth quarter. Dylan Baldwin had a stretch defensively in the second half where he brought some toughness and enthusiasm for what we were doing. Quentin Hayes only had three points and he normally scores a lot, but he did a lot of other things for us. It was a total team effort for us.”
Harrelson felt his team’s defense was critical.
“We still didn’t shot the ball well, but I felt we pressured well in the full court with our defense,” Harrelson said. “We changed up some different press looks and made them uncomfortable in the fullcourt at times.”
After leading 14-7 at the quarter break, the Wildcats extended the margin early in the second quarter only to have Dothan battle back and cut it to 29-26 at halftime.
Enterprise pushed the lead to 40-30 midway in the third and led 46-34 after three quarters.
The Wolves clawed at the deficit, eventually cutting to 52-47 following 1-of-2 free throws by Elijah Swain with 3:41 left.
“The pride our kids had was really impressive,” said Fleming, noting his team’s continued fight from a deficit.
The Wolves had a chance to creep closer, but JD Palm missed a shot and the ball went out of bounds to Enterprise with 2:42 left.
The Wildcats beat Dothan’s press on the ensuing possession and Mitchell converted a layup on the back end. On the next series, Terry swatted away a Dothan pass inside and Mitchell recovered. Terry got it back at the other end for a fastbreak layup, boosting the Wildcat lead to 56-47 with 2:07 left.
The Enterprise lead wouldn’t be threatened again.
Dothan’s tall players of 6-foot-9 Palm and 6-foot-7 Thomas Dowd had a big first meeting against Enterprise, but the two were held more in check Saturday. Palm finished with 12 to lead the Wolves, but had eight came in the second period. Dowd had 10.
Both teams have a couple of games this week before the area tournament, which will have Dothan versus Jeff Davis, the 2-3 seeds, and top-seed Enterprise versus fourth-seed Prattville.
Enterprise JV boys 62, Dothan 42: All 13 players scored for Enterprise, led by Keondre Matthews with 14 and Jordan Knight with eight.