Enterprise downs Dothan; wins area regular-season title

ENTERPRISE --- In the first meeting 11 days ago, defense sparked Dothan over Enterprise.

The Wildcats, though, flipped the script Saturday night, relying on its defense during a 59-51 win before a near capacity crowd at Wildcat Arena.

Enterprise built a 14-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter and fought off several Dothan rally efforts the rest of the way. The win clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title for the Wildcats (18-6, 4-1), who will host the postseason area tournament next week.

“To be able to win the area championship in the regular season is huge,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “To be able to host and play at home is a big advantage like it was for us tonight.”

Part of that “advantage” was the crowd at Wildcat Arena, which was filled except for the top corner of one section on the visiting side.

“What a great crowd we had – best crowd we have had all year,” Harrelson. “They were great. They were loud and you could hear them. They got us over the hump. It was just a great crowd.”

Dothan, which continued its roller coaster season, fell to 12-15 overall and 3-3 in area play.