Enterprise duo take top honors as Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls soccer team announced

A state runner-up finish after a nightmarish start to the season has earned Enterprise’s Jill Harrelson as Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls soccer Coach of the Year and the Wildcats’ Sydney Garth as Player of the Year.
Enterprise made it to the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game for the first time in school history, a remarkable achievement from where the team was early in the season
During a 2-0 opening-season loss to Auburn, senior goalkeeper Maggie Bryan went down with a torn ACL and the Wildcats would lose six of their first eight games.
More significantly was the toll it took on the players mentally when their teammate was lost for the season. Bryan had battled back from off-season hip surgery, only to injure her knee during the opening game.
“She had worked hard to get on the field and then when she went down, I mean, she’s crying and we’re crying,” Harrelson recalls. “It was an emotional two or three weeks after that.”
But the Wildcats, a team with 10 seniors, kept plugging away with the goal of making it to the state Final Four for the first time since 2018.
“They never stopped practicing hard,” Harrelson said. “They wanted to play for her and the seniors. Since they had gone in the ninth grade, they wanted to go back. That was the goal.”
A grueling schedule would prepare the Lady Wildcats for the success that would ultimately come.
“We played a lot of teams that were ranked, but I feel like you have to play those to get ready for the playoffs and Final Four,” Harrelson said.
“Kind of midway through the season we started winning some games, but we lost a lot of close games. After we won the area, we got to looking at the bracket a little bit and I said, ‘Y’all, we have a pretty good path to get to the Final Four. But we’ve got to play it.'"
A huge 3-2 first-round playoff win in getting revenge on Auburn sent the Wildcats on their way. Enterprise next beat Daphne 3-0 to advance to Huntsville, site of the state semifinals.
“Auburn was a big obstacle in the first round,” Harrelson said. “We just felt like we played harder and wanted it more than Auburn that night. Auburn is a great team.”
Enterprise would beat Smiths Station 2-1 in an overtime shootout to reach the state title game, before falling to Oak Mountain 5-0.
The Wildcats finished with a 9-10-1 record, similar to when the team reached the Final Four in 2018 with a 10-9-1 mark.
“I’m so proud of this group of young ladies and the way they finished the year,” Harrelson said. “That’s kind of how they attack life – their school work and everything.”
Garth, a senior, led the team with 17 goals in 20 games played. She also contributed eight assists and had six steals. She has signed to continue her soccer career at AUM.
“Sydney had a slow start to the season and wasn’t sure she wanted to play in college,” Harrelson said. “We had two or three coaches email me about her, wanting to know if she was going to play (college). I think after she signed, she kind of relaxed a little bit and picked it up to her regular game. That definitely helped us.”
Garth played six years on the varsity team. She said the team was extra motivated to make it to the Final Four after having last season cut short due to COVID-19.
“I think not being able to finish our season last season and having a lot of seniors meant a lot to us,” Garth said. “We really wanted to go to the Final Four this year.
“In the playoffs, we just worked hard and it was just perfect.”
Despite not winning the title, Garth is proud of the semifinal win and being able to have a chance at a championship.
“It was amazing,” Garth said of the experience. “This team made history, because we (Enterprise) had never been to the finals. Me being a senior and having so many (seniors) – that meant a lot to us.”
Garth is excited for the future.
“I’m so excited and definitely will be playing over the summer to keep in shape,” Garth said in preparing for college. “I’m just ready to get there.”
Garth is appreciative of those who have helped her advance to the next level.
“Definitely all of my coaches,” Garth said. “I’ve been with Coach Jill since the seventh grade, so all of middle school and high school she’s been there for me. Club coaches like coach Scott Hogan – I’ve known him since I was little and have always worked with him. My parents for sure.”
It was the second time Garth has been named Player of the Year. She also took that honor in 2019.
“Especially being a senior, this is the perfect way to go out,” Garth said. “Going to Final Four, being runner-up and being Player of the Year is just amazing.”
SUPER 12 GIRLS SOCCER SELECTIONS
Sydney Garth, Enterprise
Player of the Year
Senior forward
One of the fastest players in the area, Garth scored 17 goals, added eight assists and had six steals for the Wildcats.
Madilyn Webb, Enterprise
Senior center back
Webb had 128 steals and also added two goals in helping the Wildcats to the area championship and Class 7A state title game.
Ashlyn Purvis, Enterprise
Senior midfielder
Purvis controlled the midfield well for the Wildcats and also contributed three goals and four assists for the Class 7A state runner-up.
Maria Wharton, Dothan
Senior defender
Generally considered one of the best defenders in the state, Wharton had 127 takeaways and two goals as a team captain. She has signed with Faulkner University.
Anika Kindred, Dothan
Junior goalkeeper
Kindred singlehandedly kept the Wolves in some games this season with her work between the posts in making 135 saves.
Frances Fabbrini, Houston Academy
Senior striker/centerback
Fabbrini was a versatile player who scored seven goals, had three assists and contributed 48 takeaways for the Raiders.
Alayna Yarbrough, Carroll
Senior defender
One of the state’s best centerback/sweepers, Yarbrough added five goals and two assists on a defense that allowed an average of less than one goal per game.
Julia Adams, Carroll
Senior defender
An All-State centerback that helped an Eagles’ defense that earned 12 shutouts, she added three goals, two assists and 49 steals.
Emilee Pedroza, Carroll
Senior midfielder/defender
The versatile player had eight goals and eight assists with 55 steals after moving into a more defensive role late in the season.
Morgan Bienvenue, Providence Christian
Freshman Forward
One of the most talented scorers in the Wiregrass, Bienvenue scored 22 goals and added nine assists for the Eagles.
Catie Caputo, Providence Christian
Senior defender
A very active player on the field, Caputo had 32 takeaways and 16 blocks while also contributing two goals and six assists. Signed with Oglethorpe University.
Kara Whitehead, Northside Methodist Academy
Senior centerback
Whitehead compiled 112 takeaways and also contributed four goals with three assists as a leader for the Knights.
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed