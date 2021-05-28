Enterprise duo take top honors as Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls soccer team announced

Garth, a senior, led the team with 17 goals in 20 games played. She also contributed eight assists and had six steals. She has signed to continue her soccer career at AUM.

“Sydney had a slow start to the season and wasn’t sure she wanted to play in college,” Harrelson said. “We had two or three coaches email me about her, wanting to know if she was going to play (college). I think after she signed, she kind of relaxed a little bit and picked it up to her regular game. That definitely helped us.”

Garth played six years on the varsity team. She said the team was extra motivated to make it to the Final Four after having last season cut short due to COVID-19.

“I think not being able to finish our season last season and having a lot of seniors meant a lot to us,” Garth said. “We really wanted to go to the Final Four this year.

“In the playoffs, we just worked hard and it was just perfect.”

Despite not winning the title, Garth is proud of the semifinal win and being able to have a chance at a championship.

“It was amazing,” Garth said of the experience. “This team made history, because we (Enterprise) had never been to the finals. Me being a senior and having so many (seniors) – that meant a lot to us.”