Enterprise, Early County schedule game for Sept. 25

Dothan still searching: Dothan, which lost three games against Georgia teams when the GHSA moved its season back two weeks, is still searching to fill a void in the middle of its season, said head coach Smitty Grider on Friday.

The Wolves lost games against Bainbridge (Aug. 28), Callaway (Sept. 25) and Tift County (Oct. 2) with the Georgia mandate.

They replaced the Bainbridge game by bumping back Park Crossing a week from Aug. 21 and adding Hoover on Aug. 21. However, they have been unable to fill the other two dates, leaving them with nine games and two open dates (Sept. 25 and Oct. 2).

Grider was hopeful that Dothan and Callaway would be able to move its game to Oct. 2, a common open date for the two teams, but logistics couldn’t be worked out, leaving the Wolves searching for another opponent.

Headland-Wicksburg change date: Headland and Wicksburg have changed the date of their scheduled game, moving from the end of the season to the first week of Aug. 21, said Headland coach Toby Greene on Monday. The two are still scheduled to play at Headland’s J.J. Yarbrough Stadium.