While Enterprise head softball coach Kate Stump was disappointed at Friday’s Class 7A State Tournament results of her Wildcats, she left feeling good about her team’s season.

Enterprise lost to Sparkman 3-1 and to Thompson 17-2 at Choccolocco Park, ending the Wildcats' season.

Enterprise finished with 32-14-1 record. The win total was the most for the Wildcats since 2014. In addition, this year’s team, led by six seniors, made the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2015.

“I am so proud of this group. These girls fought tooth and nail all year to make it to state and they finally made it,” Stump said. “They have left a legacy, especially the seniors, that has changed how people see Enterprise softball and how we play. They have set a standard and now it is up to the next groups to make it a yearly trip to state and make some noise.”

Stump said the players experiencing the state tournament for the first time might have been overwhelmed on Friday.

“I think nerves got us,” Stump said. “We talk all the time that you have to play against the game and ourselves and not worry about outside noises. The nerves of being here for the first time will also play a role, but at the end of the day, I am proud of our guys for making it this far.

“I hate the way it ended. We are a better team than that. They know that. It just wasn’t our day.”

Wildcat pitching, in particular, struggled, finishing with eight walks and seven hit batters over the two games, including six walks and three batters in the loss to Sparkman.

Sparkman 3, Enterprise 1: Enterprise maintained a 1-0 lead most of the game, but couldn’t hold it as the Senators scored three late runs to earn the opening-round win.

Enterprise scored on Taylor Danford’s run-scoring single in the third inning, which scored Georgia Lessman. Lessman singled earlier in the inning.

Enterprise pitcher Gracyn Snell worked out of jams throughout the first five innings, allowing 11 runners to reach off five hits, four walks and two hit by pitches, but recorded key outs when needed. Catcher Addy Whaley’s caught stealing throw in the first helped out as did a double play by the Wildcat defense in the third.

However, the Senators broke through in the sixth.

Laila Watkins opened the inning with a triple and Kaitlyn Fletcher was hit by a pitch. The Wildcats inserted Skylar Grey to the circle. After Fletcher stole second, Grey got a ground out with the runners staying at second and third.

A walk to Carys Enabnit, however, loaded the bases and Cassie Reasner followed with a two-run double to right to give Sparkman the lead. Ell Boyd’s sacrifice bunt scored Enabnit to make it 3-1.

The Wildcats had just six hits with Lee Lott earning two singles to lead the attack.

Thompson 17, Enterprise 2 : Thompson scored six runs in bottom of the first to take control and added 10 more in the fourth to win by the 15-run mercy rule in four innings.

Trailing 7-0 in the top of the fourth, the Wildcats surged behind a run-scoring single by Ane Blevins and a bases-loaded walk to Lila Faulk forcing in a run to cut the margin to 7-2.

With the bases still loaded, Enterprise was perhaps one hit from getting back into the game, but a fly out ended the inning.

The Warriors then ended it with the big 10-run inning.

Thompson finished with 14 hits, including three homers.

Enterprise had only three hits with Kinley Hutto and Taylor Danford adding a single each to go with Blevins’ RBI single.