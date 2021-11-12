Enterprise eliminated in 7A playoffs by Auburn

Auburn’s defense dominated, the offense scored in bunches and special teams even found the end zone in a 56-21 Class 7A quarterfinal win over Enterprise on Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium.
Auburn High’s Davaioun Williams spearheaded the offensive effort with three rushing touchdowns and 175 yards on 14 carries.
“I think this is probably one of the best games I’ve had all year,” Williams said.
Williams kept the defense in a spin cycle all evening as he waited for the holes to open before turning on the jets for big-time yardage and scores.
Fellow running back Killian Massey was a one-man wrecking crew as he bulldozed his way through the defense for 90 yards and two scores on just five carries.
The 1-2 punch of Massey and Williams combined for 20 points in the first half as Auburn High led 36-14 at the break.
The Enterprise touchdowns in the opening half came on an 81-yard touchdown pass form Quentin Hayes to Amare Griffin and an 84-yard TD run by Mykel Johnson. Drew Pickard kicked through both extra points.
“We’ve both got two unique running styles,” Williams said. “He hits the hole real hard and I’m a very patient runner, so it’s hard for the defense to adjust to both of us. So, I think it’s a good 1-2 punch.”
The offense didn’t have all the fun in Friday’s win as special teams got in on the action in the first half.
Auburn High blocked an Enterprise punt that wildly bounced around the field before Brad Harper scooped it up with nothing but green grass in front of him. Harper’s 54-yard punt return touchdown made it 21-7.
While Williams and Massey were unleashed on the ground, Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman did damage through the air. Pittman tossed for 100 yards, two scores and was 4-for-6 on the night.
On both his touchdowns, Pittman rocketed deep shots to Cam Etheredge and Bakari Dailey.
Enterprise got a late touchdown when Hayes scored from three yards out to complete a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter.
Auburn High will face off against another familiar region foe next Friday when the Tigers take on Central-Phenix City in the semifinals.
Enterprise ends its season at 8-4.