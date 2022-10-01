Enterprise falls behind early in region loss to Prattville

ENTERPRISE – Something had to give Friday night when the Prattville High School Lions came to Wildcat Stadium to play a vital Class 7A, Region 2 football game against the Enterprise High School Wildcats.

Prattville gave out more than it took and came away from the fray winning, 42-26, to improve to 4-2 overall, 2-2, in 7A Region 2 games.

Four teams from the region advance to postseason play in November.

Prattville seemingly all but won the game by the end of the first quarter. The Lions led 21-0 after the first 12 minutes of play, scoring on two pass completions and one rushing touchdown and three conversions.

Enterprise (3-3, 1-3) got its first touchdown when Walker Turner blocked a Prattville punt, scooped up the ball and ran for the score. Drew Pickard added the PAT, making it 21-7 with 9:03 left in the first half.

Pickard then recovered the onside kick, giving Enterprise the ball at Prattville’s 46-yard line.

The Wildcats launched a 9-play drive that ended with a missed 31-yard field goal with 6:29 remaining in the second period.

Prattville overcame a holding penalty on its next series and drove for a score that came on a 20-yard pass completion and the PAT put the Lions ahead, 28-7, with 4:26 left for the Wildcats to trim the lead in the first half.

Enterprise drove to Prattville’s 16-yard line but turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-5 when Aiden White’s pass to Mykel Johnson missed its mark.

In the second half, Enterprise forced a Prattville punt to open the third quarter and began a scoring drive at its 32. Six plays later, Johnson ran in a 4-yard touchdown capping a 6-play drive with 8:06 to play in the third quarter. A missed conversion left Prattville ahead, 28-13.

The Lions quickly responded to the Enterprise score and thought they had scored on a 25-yard run, but a holding penalty erased the points, and the visitors soon ran out of downs at the EHS 29-yard line.

Prattville forced an Enterprise punt after the Cats ran but three plays and went to work at its 42. The Lions kept the ball nine plays but missed a 44-yard field goal with 49 seconds left in the third period.

The Cats then mounted an 8-play drive that ended when White connected with Johnson on a 36-yard TD pass. Pickard’s PAT cut Prattville’s lead to, 28-20, with 10:24 and a lot of EHS hope left in the game.

But the Lions roared back and scored in five plays that covered 72 yards and left 7:57 left to play. The successful PAT put Prattville ahead, 35-20.

Enterprise ran three plays against the staunch Prattville defense, punted, then saw hopes of a come-from-behind win diminished when the Lions scored on their third offensive snap and added the PAT with 5:36 remaining in the game, 42-20.

The Cats again battled back and scored on a 36-yard pass from White to Tre Kimmerlen with 4:29 to play. The blocked PAT left the score at its final 42-26 mark.

Prattville had 489 total yards of offense and EHS had 341.

The Cats were 7-of-20 in the air for 134 yards with an interception and gained 206 yards on 45 rushing attempts.

Prattville gained 310 yards on 30 rushes and went 13-of-20 passing for 179 yards and an interception.

Enterprise travels to Dothan on Friday night.