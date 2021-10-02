Enterprise falls short against Prattville

A personal foul called against Prattville on the play put the Cats in business at the PHS 36.

Enterprise earned a first down, reached the Prattville 22 but lost the ball on downs there with 8:45 left in the third quarter.

Enterprise’s stalwart defenders did all they could do in the second half but got fooled on a fake punt five plays in Prattville’s next series, but a 10-yard offensive penalty erased the first-down yardage and forced a 29-yard PHS punt.

Beginning at their 34-yard line, the Cats brought out the best in Prattville’s defense on the next EHS series. A mishandled snap at the Enterprise 36-yard line stymied the Cats and ultimately gave the Lions a first down at the EHS 25.

Three plays later, Enterprise’s Marzavious Reed recovered a PHS fumble at the Cats 7-yard line with 2:49 left in the third period.

In another penalty-riddled drive, the Cats used 8 plays to move to Prattville’s 14-yard line early in the fourth period but again miscues led the Cats to turn the ball over on downs, this time at the PHS 23 with 9:18 left in the game.

A holding penalty plus a 5-yard sack moved Prattville back to its 8-yard line where the Lions faced second-and-25.