Enterprise falls short against Prattville

PRATTVILLE – Something had to give when the Enterprise Wildcats tangled with Prattville Lions Friday night in Stanley Jensen Field.
First year Prattville head coach Jason Wallace and the Lions kept their fans happy at Friday’s Homecoming game with a penalty-ridden 17-16 win against the Cats.
The difference?
Prattville (5-2, 3-1) kicked a 50-yard field goal late in the second quarter, while Enterprise (5-2, 1-2) missed a 20-yarder late in the fourth.
The Cats defense, sorely tested in the first half defending against short drives, stood its ground the entire second half, holding the Lions scoreless after intermission.
The first half was anything but scoreless.
Enterprise, after forcing a Prattville punt to open the game, launched an 82-yard drive that produced a 34-yard touchdown run by Mykel Johnson on the eighth play of the series with 7:11 left in the first quarter. Drew Pickard added the PAT, giving Enterprise its only lead, 7-0.
Prattville needed six plays covering 48 yards to get even; Omarion Parks ran 15 yards for the Lions first touchdown and Collin Rogers kicked the PAT to knot the score with 5:31 left in the first period, 7-7.
A 12-yard Enterprise punt late in the opening frame set the Lions up for their go-ahead score that came on a 15-yard pass completion from quarterback E.J. Ousley to Calvin Parker with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Rogers added the PAT after the 34-yard, 10-play drive, 14-7.
Enterprise launched what became a 17-play drive that, despite four offensive penalties totaling 30 yards, reached Prattville’s 11-yard line where an EHS pass on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete with 3:50 left in the first half.
To the delight of its crowd, Prattville used only eight plays to produce what proved to be the Lions final score of the night, Rogers’ 50-yard field goal with 1:52 left in the second period, 17-7.
Enterprise didn’t roll over and wait until the second half to score again.
The Cats, beginning at their 20-yard line following Prattville’s TD, opened with a 35-yard completion from Quentin Hayes to Johnson that moved the ball to Prattville’s 45-yard line.
Amare Griffin was stopped for no gain on first down. Hayes rambled for 14 yards on the second snap and Johnson then got 4 yards to the home 26.
After Hayes spiked the ball to stop the clock, he threw to a wide-open Johnson in Prattville’s end zone for the game’s last touchdown with 10 seconds left before intermission. Pickard scored the game’s final offensive point with the PAT, 17-14.
The score remained unchanged for what seemed like an eternity, a second half full of unfulfilled opportunities for the Cats.
The Lions tried a surprise onside kick to open the third quarter but Enterprise’s Carmel Mills snagged the ball in midair for the Cats.
A personal foul called against Prattville on the play put the Cats in business at the PHS 36.
Enterprise earned a first down, reached the Prattville 22 but lost the ball on downs there with 8:45 left in the third quarter.
Enterprise’s stalwart defenders did all they could do in the second half but got fooled on a fake punt five plays in Prattville’s next series, but a 10-yard offensive penalty erased the first-down yardage and forced a 29-yard PHS punt.
Beginning at their 34-yard line, the Cats brought out the best in Prattville’s defense on the next EHS series. A mishandled snap at the Enterprise 36-yard line stymied the Cats and ultimately gave the Lions a first down at the EHS 25.
Three plays later, Enterprise’s Marzavious Reed recovered a PHS fumble at the Cats 7-yard line with 2:49 left in the third period.
In another penalty-riddled drive, the Cats used 8 plays to move to Prattville’s 14-yard line early in the fourth period but again miscues led the Cats to turn the ball over on downs, this time at the PHS 23 with 9:18 left in the game.
A holding penalty plus a 5-yard sack moved Prattville back to its 8-yard line where the Lions faced second-and-25.
PHS’s quarterback was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, a violation resulting in a safety that brought the score to its final margin with 8:20 left to play, 17-16.
Another chance for the Cats.
Enterprise put the free kick in play at its 23 and, using only eight plays, drove to first-and-goal at Prattville’s 7-yard line.
After Johnson was tackled for a 3-yard loss on first down, Hayes battled to Prattville’s 1-yard line where the Cats faced third-and-goal.
Prattville stymied Griffin on third down, bringing on a bungled 20-yard field goal attempt with 3:24 to play.
Enterprise defenders once again did their job and after allowing a first down, stiffened and forced another Prattville punt, this one a 56-yarder that rolled dead at the EHS 4-yard line with 50 seconds left in the game.
After two incomplete EHS passes, Griffin broke free for a 26-yard run on the game’s last play.
Too little, too late.
The Cats won the statistical battle but lost the game.
Enterprise had 21 first downs to Prattville’s 11, and 47 rushing attempts totaling 266 yards against Prattville’s 112 yards on 25 rushes. The Cats went 6-of-16 in the air for 103 yards and held Prattville to 10 completions in 16 attempts for 72 yards.
That’s 369 total yards of offense for Enterprise and 184 for Prattville.
Excellent field position for the Lions to begin their drives helped EHS defenders account for the low yardage totals by the home team.
Prattville was flagged 14 times for 155 penalty yards while the Cats had 12 penalties for 120 critical yards.
Enterprise travels to Smiths Station Friday while Prattville challenges Central High (7-0, 4-0) in Phenix City in Class 7A, Region 2 action.