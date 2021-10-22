Enterprise falls to Auburn in road loss

AUBURN - Entering Friday night, Auburn High had won 12 out of its last 13 games at Duck Samford Stadium.

And while that strong home record will get put to the ultimate test next week, what the Tigers were able to do in their region finale ensured they'll get at least one more big game at The Duck this season.

Auburn scored four first-half touchdowns and got two huge early stops to defeat Enterprise by a score of 42-28 on Friday night. The homecoming win clinched the No. 2 seed in Class 7A, Region 2.

Enterprise is now 7-3 overall, 3-3 in region play.

"It's always tough with Enterprise," Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. "They do a good job. (Enterprise coach Rick Darlington) is a Hall of Famer, man. He gets it done. He does a great job with their offense. This is a big win for us."

The Tigers were led offensively by quarterback Clyde Pittman, who went a perfect 13 of 13 through the air for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Pittman also had a 49-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and converted one of the most critical third downs of the game with a scramble.