ENTERPRISE – Facing the No. 2 ranked Central of Phenix City Red Devils is a tough task no matter the circumstances.

Adding a rough start on top only compounds that task.

The Enterprise Wildcats fell behind two scores within four minutes and three scores within six minutes on Friday night and the Red Devils cruised to a 48-7 win over EHS at Wildcat Stadium at Bill Bacon Field.

The early struggles took the air out of the first top-three showdown in Wildcat Stadium history. Central, now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Class 7A, Region 2 play, entered No. 2, while Enterprise (2-1, 1-1) came in at No. 3 in the state poll.

“When you play a team of their caliber, you can’t turn the ball over and you have to sustain drives and we didn’t do that,” Enterprise coach Ben Blackmon said. “We gave up too many big plays, but hats’ off to them. They are as talented as any football team I have ever seen.

“They are good on the back end (on defense). They are good up front and in their linebackers and their offense is clicking as they can run it and throw it.”

While Central outplayed his team, Blackmon also felt his players were not as competitive as they needed to be.

“They are a tough team to beat, but for us, we have to do a better job of focusing on us and competing at a high level,” Blackmon said. “I didn’t think we competed at a high level tonight compared to last week. That is disappointing, but that goes back to me and I take full responsibility for all that.

“We will move on and go on the road next week to Smiths Station and hopefully we can right the ship and get right back on track.”

On the other side, Central head coach Patrick Nix felt his team played a complete game.

“I thought we played really, really good,” Nix said. “I thought it was a good all-around win against a good team. Enterprise is really good. I thought we handled a hostile environment really well.”

Central struck quickly, racing downfield from its 15 to the Enterprise 12 after the opening kickoff behind a 34-yard Andrew Alford to Cameron Coleman pass completion and runs of 12 and 27 yards from Zackariah Simmons.

However, the Wildcat defense, like it did several times last week in a 17-16 win over Auburn, bowed up and forced a 26-yard field goal by Central kicker Charles Paul with 9:07 to go in the quarter.

Disaster then struck for Enterprise on its first series. Backed up at the 12 by good kick coverage by Central, the Wildcats fumbled in the backfield on their second play and the Red Devils’ LB Williams picked up the loose football at the 2 and raced in for a touchdown. Paul’s extra point made it 10-0 with 8:24 to go in the first quarter.

“It was 10-0 and we had only snapped it twice,” Blackmon said. “Against that kind of team, that is tough (to overcome).”

Enterprise's offense, which struggled most of the night against Central’s quick and aggressive defense, went three-and-out on the next series.

The Red Devils quickly struck again. After a motion penalty pushed them back to the 50, Alford unloaded a bomb down the left sideline to open receiver Dylan Gentry for a 50-yard TD pass. Paul’s TD made it 17-0 with 6:01 to go in the opening stanza.

“Everything was very quick for us in getting the lead, which is really good,” Nix said. “That obviously helped, jumping out and getting a good lead.”

Enterprise’s offense began to get untracked on the next series, earning four first downs, including an 11-yard run by quarterback Warren Axton and a 11-yard Axton to Eric Winters pass. The drive, though, stalled with a fourth down incompletion at the Central 27.

The Red Devils drove to the 21 on the next series, overcoming three penalties in the process, to register a 39-yard field goal by Paul to go up 20-0 with 9:34 to go before halftime.

The Wildcats had a strong drive late in the half, scoring on a six-play, 62-yard drive. Amare Griffin scored on a 12-yard run off the right edge. Andrew Pickard added the point after kick, closing the gap to 20-7 with 4:14 left in the half.

The Enterprise momentum, though, didn’t last long as the Red Devils scored on a 58-yard Alford to Daylyn Upshaw TD pass with three minutes to go to make it 27-7.

The Red Devils pulled away in the second half with scores on three straight drives off a 33-yard Alford to Simmons pass, a Simmons 1-yard run and a Donovan Crow 71-yard run.

Alford threw for 257 yards off 10-of-15 passing with three touchdowns and the Red Devils added 146 yards rushing.

For Enterprise, the game was also painful from an injury standpoint. Leading rusher Keion Dunlap came out after the second series with an elbow injury, starting quarterback Axton left midway in the second quarter with what Blackmon said might be a concussion and offensive lineman Chable Alexander was lost in the third injury to a leg injury.

Blackmon wasn’t sure of the severity of the injuries after the game or the players’ status for next week.

Eric Winters, a standout defensive player, moved to quarterback and eventually helped lead the Wildcat scoring drive and also led a nice 12-play drive in the third quarter that moved to the Central 25 before stalling.

“I thought Eric did a good job when he came in for the little time he has had (at quarterback),” Blackmon said. “There were spurts where our defense played well and got stops. We were able to move the ball here and there, so there were some bright spots.”