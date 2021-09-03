Enterprise gains victory over rival Dothan

“We got our butt kicked,” Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said. “It is what it is. It’s football.

“We have a lot of work to do. We didn’t do what I said we needed to do to win and that was No. 1, we had to play discipline on defense and we didn’t do that. Two, we had to play physical on defense and we didn’t do that.”

Grider, whose team travels to No. 3 Auburn next week, said his team has to learn how to get in a solid frame of mind for games.

“We have to figure out how to get our kids to settle down and play in a big game and not let the game be bigger than what it is,” Grider said. “We kind of went haywire a little bit on lining up and where we are supposed to be. They took advantage of it. They have a good football team.”

Enterprise, which uses a lot of pre-snap motion and shifts to different formations out of the spread and its single wing offense, was efficient, scoring on 8-of-11 possessions with two series ending with the half and the game. The Wildcats punted only once and didn’t turn the ball over.

They earned 444 yards overall, including 431 on the ground. Of 41 rushing plays, 13 went for 14 or more yards.